Volkswagen Sub-4m SUV Launch In 2027: What We Know So Far

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Volkswagen will launch new sub-4m SUV next year.

It uses MQB-A0-IN platform, co-developed for India.

Features 1.0 TSI petrol engine; design will be distinct.

Volkswagen is jumping into the sub 4m segment with its new SUV due next year. The sub 4m SUV will be sharing the same platform as the Kylaq and will be the most affordable Volkswagen along with its re entry into the sub 4m segment.

It is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform and will be manufactured locally. The sub 4m SUV is tailor-made for the Indian market and is Co-developed by engineering teams in India and Europe.

The sub 4m SUV will be distinctive in design and will have a typical Volkswagen look. After the Polo was discontinued this is a return for compact cars for the group.

Engine and Design Details

Design wise the Suv could be closely related to the Volkswagen Tera which is also it's sub 4m SUV in Brazil which is also closely related to the Kylaq. The sub 4m SUV will have a 1.0 TSI engine which will come with a manual and an automatic option.

There will only be turbo petrol on offer although it could have a CNG version if deemed fit.





Also Read : Tata Cars Price Hike From September 1: Prices To Rise By Up To Rs 25,000, Check Details

Volkswagen’s Sub-4m SUV Strategy

The sub compact SUV segment has been one of the big volume drivers and the most affordable Volkswagen suv will be key to expand the sales for the German carmaker. The Kylaq for example has been a big hit for Skoda and the same is expected from Volkswagen when it will launch in 2027.

The design and further details including the name will be revealed later. It also remains to be seen it the Tera and the sub 4m SUV will bear a resemblance but the design of the sub 4m SUV is expected to be different from the Taigun. For now it will be one of the most awaited new cars.