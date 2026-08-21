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English NewsAutoVolkswagen Sub-4m SUV Launch In 2027: What We Know So Far

Volkswagen Sub-4m SUV Launch In 2027: What We Know So Far

The SUV will share its platform with the Skoda Kylaq and is expected to get a 1.0 TSI turbo-petrol engine with manual and automatic options.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 21 Aug 2026 12:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Volkswagen will launch new sub-4m SUV next year.
  • It uses MQB-A0-IN platform, co-developed for India.
  • Features 1.0 TSI petrol engine; design will be distinct.

Volkswagen is jumping into the sub 4m segment with its new SUV due next year. The sub 4m SUV will be sharing the same platform as the Kylaq and will be the most affordable Volkswagen along with its re entry into the sub 4m segment.

It is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform and will be manufactured locally. The sub 4m SUV is tailor-made for the Indian market and is Co-developed by engineering teams in India and Europe.

The sub 4m SUV will be distinctive in design and will have a typical Volkswagen look. After the Polo was discontinued this is a return for compact cars for the group.

Engine and Design Details

Design wise the Suv could be closely related to the Volkswagen Tera which is also it's sub 4m SUV in Brazil which is also closely related to the Kylaq. The sub 4m SUV will have a 1.0 TSI engine which will come with a manual and an automatic option.

There will only be turbo petrol on offer although it could have a CNG version if deemed fit.


Volkswagen Sub-4m SUV Launch In 2027: What We Know So Far

Also Read : Tata Cars Price Hike From September 1: Prices To Rise By Up To Rs 25,000, Check Details

Volkswagen’s Sub-4m SUV Strategy

The sub compact SUV segment has been one of the big volume drivers and the most affordable Volkswagen suv will be key to expand the sales for the German carmaker. The Kylaq for example has been a big hit for Skoda and the same is expected from Volkswagen when it will launch in 2027.

The design and further details including the name will be revealed later. It also remains to be seen it the Tera and the sub 4m SUV will bear a resemblance but the design of the sub 4m SUV is expected to be different from the Taigun. For now it will be one of the most awaited new cars.

Frequently Asked Questions

What new vehicle is Volkswagen introducing to the market?

Volkswagen is introducing a new sub-4m SUV, marking its re-entry into this segment. It will be the company's most affordable offering.

Which platform will the new Volkswagen sub-4m SUV be built on?

The new sub-4m SUV will share the MQB-A0-IN platform with the Kylaq. It will be manufactured locally and is tailor-made for the Indian market.

What engine options will the Volkswagen sub-4m SUV offer?

It will feature a 1.0 TSI engine with both manual and automatic transmission options. Initially, only turbo petrol will be available, though a CNG version is possible.

When is the new Volkswagen sub-4m SUV expected to be launched?

The sub-4m SUV is expected to launch in 2027. Its design and further details, including the name, will be revealed later.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 21 Aug 2026 12:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Volkswagen Volkswagen Sub-4m Launch Volkswagen Suv Launch Sub-4m SUV
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