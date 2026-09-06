Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP founder questioned PM Modi after Delhi hostel collapse.

Rescue operations ongoing; seven students rescued, three critical.

Police suspect 40-50 students were trapped inside building.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over student safety and infrastructure after a building collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area, with several students feared trapped under the debris.

Dipke’s remarks came a day after PM Modi visited Delhi University and delivered a political speech in which he also used the term “Dimagi Naxal”.

“Yesterday, the PM visited DU, gave a political speech and even invoked the term ‘Dimagi Naxal’, while speaking very little about the state of our educational infrastructure,” Dipke said.

Yesterday, the PM visited DU, gave a political speech and even invoked the term “Dimagi Naxal,” while speaking very little about the state of our educational infrastructure.



Today, a hostel building in South Campus has collapsed, with students feared trapped under the debris.… — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) September 6, 2026

“Today, a hostel building in South Campus has collapsed, with students feared trapped under the debris. The number of casualties is still unknown,” he added.

Questioning the state of infrastructure, Dipke said students should not have to “pay the price for failing infrastructure and neglect”.

“Adivasi students are dying in tribal belts due to a lack of care and support, and even students studying in the national capital are not safe,” he said.

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Dipke said students deserved “safe classrooms, safe hostels and basic dignity” and asked whether that was “really too much to ask”.

“Will the PM visit DU again and explain how did this happen?” he asked.

Rescue Operations Underway

The remarks came as rescue operations continued at the site of the collapsed building in Satya Niketan.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said teams from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), CATS and Civil Defence were involved in the rescue operation on a “war footing”.

Around six to seven students have been rescued from under the rubble and admitted to nearby hospitals. The AIIMS Trauma Centre said three students admitted there are in a critical condition.

Police said a PCR call regarding the incident was received at the South Campus Police Station at around 1.34 pm.

A police official at the site, citing a preliminary inquiry, said around 40-50 students were suspected to have been inside the building when it collapsed.

Deepender Hooda Calls For Focus On Rescue

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda said the focus at present should remain on rescue operations rather than political blame.

“This is not the time for a political blame game. This is the time for rescue. We are all engaged in the rescue operation, and our teams are working. There can be nothing more painful than this,” Hooda said.

He said three children had been rescued and estimated that 25-26 children could still be inside, while stressing that authorities had not yet provided an exact figure.

Hooda also said questions had previously been raised over fire safety, building safety, building maps and the functioning of civic authorities.

“Whatever government is in power will have to answer. I am here not as a politician but as a former Delhi University student and as a human being. But we will seek answers,” he said.

Also Read: Delhi Building Collapse: 1 Dead, 3 Critical; Rescue Operations Underway

Collapsed Building Was A Boys' PG

According to locals, the collapsed structure was a boys’ paying guest accommodation.

An eyewitness reportedly told news agency ANI that the five-storey building was called “Hostel Daze” and was a dedicated boys’ PG.