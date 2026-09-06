Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shiv Sena functionaries booked for assaulting Palghar hospital staff.

Incident occurred over Dahi Handi participants' unpaid medical bills.

MLA's son, chiefs among 17 accused; no arrests.

More than a dozen Shiv Sena functionaries, including the party’s Palghar district and city unit chiefs and the son of an MLA, were booked on Sunday for allegedly assaulting, abusing and threatening hospital staff over the medical bills of injured ‘govindas’ during Dahi Handi celebrations.

Of the 17 people booked, 10 have been named, including Shiv Sena district chief Kundan Balkrishna Sankhe, city chief Rahul Ramdas Gharat and Rohit Gavit, son of MLA Rajendra Gavit, a police official said, as per PTI.

The incident took place at Relief Hospital in Palghar in the early hours of Sunday after ‘govindas’ injured during a Dahi Handi event outside the Shiv Sena central office were brought there for treatment, the official said, citing an FIR filed on the complaint of hospital billing receptionist Vivek Babulinga, 23.

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Incident At Hospital Caught On Camera

The alleged incident at the hospital was caught on camera. The footage shows the commotion at the premises as the group allegedly confronted hospital staff over the medical bills of the injured ‘govindas’.

The incident reportedly escalated after the group entered the casualty ward and allegedly assaulted and abused staff before also entering the ICU.

Injured Govindas Brought To Hospital

Five injured participants — Omkar Kalwadkar, Akash Patil, Hitesh Chaudhari, Keshav Thakur and Aniket Mahyavansh — were brought to Relief Hospital for treatment on Saturday night after falling while forming human pyramids, the official said.

By midnight, the total medical bill for the five patients had reached Rs 19,866, of which Rs 10,000 was paid in cash by an associate.

An argument reportedly broke out when a group demanded that the patients be discharged without settling the remaining amount.

At around 1:15 am, 15-20 people led by Sankhe and Gharat allegedly entered the casualty ward. They abused on-duty physician Dr Lijomol and allegedly slapped receptionist Babulinga, the official said.

The group also allegedly entered the ICU, putting the lives of patients admitted there at risk, and forcibly removed one of the injured ‘govindas’ from the ICU, he said.

17 Booked, No Arrests Yet

A case was registered on Sunday morning against Kundan Balkrishna Sankhe, Rahul Ramdas Gharat, Rohit Gavit, Manish alias Vicky Sankhe, Sairaj Patil, Rahul Sankhe, Manoj Gharat, Neelam Sankhe, Shubham Bandivdekar and Rishabh Vare, along with seven to eight unidentified persons.

They have been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act for alleged assault, criminal intimidation, trespass, unlawful assembly and other offences, the Palghar police station official said.

A probe is underway under Sub-Inspector Vinayak Kesarkar. No arrests have been made so far, the official added.

NCP (SP) Condemns Incident

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) condemned the alleged assault, describing it as an attack on the medical system and the rule of law.

NCP (SP) spokesperson Mahesh Tapase alleged that party office-bearers entered the hospital, abused doctors and staff, slapped an employee and threatened to vandalise the premises.

“The details indicate this was not a spontaneous outburst but organised hooliganism born out of arrogance of power,” Tapase said in a statement.

He also referred to an earlier incident at Shastri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli, where a corporator from the ruling Shiv Sena allegedly assaulted doctors and nurses, and said the pattern was concerning.

“What happened in Palghar is a repetition of the same pattern. This is no coincidence; it is the inevitable consequence of the political patronage enjoyed by ruling party workers,” he said.

“Power is meant to serve the public, not to spread fear in hospitals. A party post is not a licence to take the law into one’s hands,” Tapase added.

Tapase Questions Shrikant Shinde

Tapase also pointed out that Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, is a doctor.

“Does Dr Shinde, as a medical professional, endorse his party workers abusing, assaulting and threatening doctors and hospital employees? Or does his commitment to the medical profession take a back seat while managing his party position?” Tapase asked.

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Demanding strict and impartial action against all 17 accused, Tapase urged the authorities to ensure that no one was shielded due to political pressure.

He also called on the state government to immediately announce concrete measures to protect doctors and healthcare workers across Maharashtra.