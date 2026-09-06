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English NewsNewsWorldIran Warns Of ‘Faster, Heavier And More Painful’ Response To Any New US Attack

Iran Warns Of ‘Faster, Heavier And More Painful’ Response To Any New US Attack

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 06 Sep 2026 05:15 PM (IST)

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has warned that any fresh attacks on Iran will trigger a “faster, heavier and more painful response”. Separately, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it attacked three US-affiliated vessels and three oil tankers via what it described as an “unauthorised” route in the Strait of Hormuz.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Sep 2026 05:15 PM (IST)
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