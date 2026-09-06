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Iran Warns Of ‘Faster, Heavier And More Painful’ Response To Any New US Attack
Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has warned that any fresh attacks on Iran will trigger a “faster, heavier and more painful response”. Separately, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it attacked three US-affiliated vessels and three oil tankers via what it described as an “unauthorised” route in the Strait of Hormuz.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
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