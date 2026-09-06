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English NewsNews'Youth Have Their Own Report Card': Kharge Hits Back At PM Modi Over ‘Naraz Fufa' Remark

'Youth Have Their Own Report Card': Kharge Hits Back At PM Modi Over ‘Naraz Fufa' Remark

Kharge hits back at PM Modi over SRCC speech, saying youth need answers on jobs, paper leaks, rising education costs and shrinking scholarships today.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 06 Sep 2026 03:54 PM (IST)
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  • Kharge alleged Modi used labels to divert from government failures.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks slamming critics of the government, accusing him of turning a Teachers’ Day address at Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) into a political campaign. Kharge claimed PM Modi was avoiding questions from the youth and using labels against the Opposition to divert attention from the government’s failures.

Kharge’s ‘Report Card’

In a post on X on Saturday, Kharge said Modi’s visit to SRCC on Teachers’ Day, September 5, should have been an opportunity to engage with students on issues concerning education, employment and their future.

“Alas,” Kharge said, the Prime Minister’s speech instead became “yet another political campaign”.

Taking a swipe at PM Modi’s frequent attacks on political opponents, Kharge said the Prime Minister’s “modus operandi” in a democracy was to suppress questions by giving the Opposition “a new adjective every year”.

He listed terms he said had been used over the years, including “Angry Uncle”, “Brainy Naxal”, “Urban Naxal”, “Khan Market Gang”, “Agitation-jiwi” and “Parasite”.

Kharge argued that while the adjectives keep changing, what he described as the PM Modi government’s “anti-people policies” remain unchanged.

Also Read: 4 Of Family Killed, 1 Seriously Injured As House Collapses Amid Rain In Kanpur

‘Out Of Reach’

The Congress chief also turned PM Modi’s outreach remarks into a political jab, saying: “Outreach is only needed when you become Out of Reach.”

Kharge then presented what he called the youth’s “Report Card”, arguing that students and young people were facing a series of pressing problems.

He cited unemployment, government recruitment processes allegedly stuck for years, paper leaks affecting students, rising education costs, shrinking scholarship opportunities and what he described as increasing pressure on university autonomy.

His remarks came a day after PM Modi, speaking at SRCC’s centenary celebrations, criticised those who oppose major national projects. Modi likened perpetual critics of initiatives ranging from the Statue of Unity and Vande Bharat trains to the new Parliament building to a perpetually dissatisfied family elder, or “Naraz Fufa”.

Also Read: Several Students Feared Trapped As Building Collapses Near Satya Niketan In Delhi Amid Heavy Rain

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Sep 2026 03:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi MALLIKARJUN KHARGE Naraz Fufa Remark
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