Delhi Building Collapse: 1 Dead, 3 Critical; Rescue Operations Underway

One person has died and three others are in critical condition after a building collapsed near Satya Niketan in Delhi’s RK Puram area on Sunday, police sources said. Six people have been rescued so far, while rescue operations remain underway.

The Delhi Fire Services received information about the building collapse at around 1:30 pm, following which multiple agencies were mobilised to the site.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said teams from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) and Civil Defence were carrying out rescue operations on a war footing.

Also Read: Several Students Feared Trapped As Building Collapses Near Satya Niketan In Delhi Amid Heavy Rain

Rekha Gupta Statement

Gupta said a nearby building was evacuated as a precautionary measure and assured that all efforts were being made to safely rescue those trapped and provide immediate assistance to affected families.

“The situation is being closely monitored, and all concerned agencies are working together. The safety and well-being of every citizen remains our top priority,” she said.

Eyewitnesses Describe Chaos At Collapse Site

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos and desperation after the building collapsed near Satya Niketan in south-west Delhi on Sunday afternoon, with several students feared trapped beneath the rubble.

Locals said screams could still be heard from inside the debris as rescue teams worked to pull people out. The collapsed structure was reportedly a five-storey boys’ paying guest accommodation known as ‘Hostel Daze’ near Nanakpura Gurdwara, an area popular with students.

Witnesses claimed that 25-30 students could be trapped, while rescue operations continued at the site.

#WATCH | Delhi: On the building collapse near Satya Niketan in South-West Delhi, DUSU President Aryan Maan says, "Approximately 10-15 students have been rescued so far, though some are still trapped inside. We are in communication with them, and the entire NDRF team has arrived.… pic.twitter.com/otLICCRuQb — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2026

‘Save Us, Save Us’

An eyewitness who runs a shop nearby said the collapse sounded like an earthquake.

“We suddenly heard a sound-like the rumble of an earthquake,” the eyewitness said, recalling how people rushed outside as smoke and dust engulfed the area.

The witness claimed the entire building had collapsed and said several people were believed to have been trapped beneath the rubble.

According to the eyewitness, rescue workers had managed to pull out four children who were still breathing, while four to five people had been rescued and two to three bodies recovered.

The witness said cries could still be heard from beneath the debris, with trapped people calling out for help.

“There are at least 25-30 children,” the eyewitness claimed, adding that both boys’ and girls’ paying guest accommodations were located nearby.

Also Read: Delhi Building Collapse: CM Rekha Gupta, Ministers Monitor Rescue Ops; 6 Rescued

Rescue Operation Underway

The rescue operation remains underway as teams continue to search through the debris for those who may still be trapped.

Officials are continuing rescue and relief efforts at the site as multiple agencies work together to assist those affected.