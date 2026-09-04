Lexus ES 350h Hybrid India Review: A Better Luxury Car With More Mileage Than Compact SUVs?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lexus ES 350h debuts with a new platform and design.

Its spacious interior offers new touchscreen and unique features.

The 186 bhp hybrid delivers smooth, fuel-efficient, comfortable cruising.

A massive luxury car with a mileage of 25 kmpl plus? Meet the Lexus ES 350h hybrid which has been launched in India and we drove for a few hours to see what all has changed.

In hindsight, everything is new with Lexus changing the platform even along with a new look plus a different hybrid system.

The new generation Lexus ES is bigger and longer now plus having a much more sportier look with sharp lines. It's more radical and looks much more appealing.





Lexus ES 350h Hybrid Features

The same goes for the inside where there is a new touchscreen plus a plush interior with some cool detailing.





The e-latch door opening is different and so is the fact that the dashboard functions remain hidden until you point your finger at them.





Space is also huge at the rear seat and comfort is top notch but some rear seat features could have been added more.

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While the EV has a dual motor with 343 bhp, the locally assembled hybrid version has 186 bhp but it suits the car more.

Performance for the hybrid powertrain is smooth, relaxing and the noise insulation is fantastic.

What Is Lexus ES Hybrid Best For?

The Lexus ES Hybrid is best for cruising and isn't for performance driving as it's for comfort only.





Speaking of which, the increased ground clearance means it goes over speed breakers easily and the ride quality is better too along with more high speed stability.

The fuel efficiency too would be comfortable in the high teens with the official figure being 25 kmpl plus.

Lexus ES Hybrid Price

The new ES 350h is also priced very well at Rs 66 lakh plus which makes it an excellent value package and is priced less than its rivals. While not being as fun as the Germans in terms of the driving experience, the comfort, refinement and value for money quotient makes this an excellent buy if you want a stylish and comfortable luxury sedan.

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