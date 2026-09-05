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English NewsAutoNew Maruti Suzuki Baleno Launched With New Premium Features 

New Maruti Suzuki Baleno Launched With New Premium Features 

The Baleno in India's most popular and loved premium hatchback while being sold via the Nexa dealerships network. 

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 05 Sep 2026 09:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Maruti Suzuki launched new Baleno starting at Rs 6.09 lakh.
  • Redesigned exterior, plus Level 2 ADAS, 360-degree camera.
  • Offers Smart Play Pro+, six airbags, new 1.2L engine.

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Baleno in India with a starting price of Rs 6.09 lakh. 

The Baleno in India's most popular and loved premium hatchback while being sold via the Nexa dealerships network. 

The new Baleno gets a more bold, wider and a new horizontal chrome garnish plus a new bumper. 

You also have Nexa LED projector headlamps and DRLs plus LED taillamps. 

New Maruti Suzuki Baleno Features

Inside, the new Baleno gets many interior changes with more technology and feature additions. 


New Maruti Suzuki Baleno Launched With New Premium Features 

The biggest one is the inclusion of Level 2 ADAS features like auto high beam, emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, Lane Keep assist, Lane Departure prevention and wading etc. 

The new Baleno also gets a 360 degree camera, a heads up display, Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system, wireless charging, Clarion audio system plus six airbags, TPMS and more. 

ALSO READ: Lexus ES 350h Hybrid India Review: A Better Luxury Car With More Mileage Than Compact SUVs?

The interior gets a semi leather upholstery too while feeling more richer on the inside. There is a contrast look on the door pads too which is nice.


New Maruti Suzuki Baleno Launched With New Premium Features 

The other big changes with the new Baleno involves the mechanical aspect with the new 1.2l Z Series petrol engine which develops bhp and torque. It comes with an automatic AMT gearbox and a manual gearbox option. 


New Maruti Suzuki Baleno Launched With New Premium Features 

New Maruti Suzuki Baleno Competition

The new Baleno is one the only car to give competition to the SUVs with its sales and one in three premium hatchbacks are a Baleno. The new Baleno looks much more aggressive and the new features enhance its appeal further while the new engine will mean better fuel efficiency.


New Maruti Suzuki Baleno Launched With New Premium Features 

The Baleno has been one of the most popular cars via the Nexa sales outlets and will increase the popularity of this car further. 

ALSO READ: Kia Sorento Launched In India With Hybrid And Diesel

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the starting price of the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno in India?

The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs 6.09 lakh. It is sold through the Nexa dealerships network.

What are some of the significant new features in the interior of the new Baleno?

The new Baleno includes Level 2 ADAS features, a 360-degree camera, heads-up display, and a Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system. It also gets six airbags and semi-leather upholstery.

What exterior design changes does the new Baleno feature?

The new Baleno has a bolder and wider look with a new horizontal chrome garnish and bumper. It also features Nexa LED projector headlamps, DRLs, and LED taillamps.

What engine and transmission options are available with the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno?

The new Baleno features a new 1.2L Z Series petrol engine. It is available with both an automatic AMT gearbox and a manual gearbox option.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 05 Sep 2026 09:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Baleno New Maruti Suzuki Baleno Features
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