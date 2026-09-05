New Maruti Suzuki Baleno Launched With New Premium Features 

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Maruti Suzuki launched new Baleno starting at Rs 6.09 lakh.

Redesigned exterior, plus Level 2 ADAS, 360-degree camera.

Offers Smart Play Pro+, six airbags, new 1.2L engine.

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Baleno in India with a starting price of Rs 6.09 lakh.

The Baleno in India's most popular and loved premium hatchback while being sold via the Nexa dealerships network.

The new Baleno gets a more bold, wider and a new horizontal chrome garnish plus a new bumper.

You also have Nexa LED projector headlamps and DRLs plus LED taillamps.

New Maruti Suzuki Baleno Features

Inside, the new Baleno gets many interior changes with more technology and feature additions.





The biggest one is the inclusion of Level 2 ADAS features like auto high beam, emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, Lane Keep assist, Lane Departure prevention and wading etc.

The new Baleno also gets a 360 degree camera, a heads up display, Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system, wireless charging, Clarion audio system plus six airbags, TPMS and more.

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The interior gets a semi leather upholstery too while feeling more richer on the inside. There is a contrast look on the door pads too which is nice.





The other big changes with the new Baleno involves the mechanical aspect with the new 1.2l Z Series petrol engine which develops bhp and torque. It comes with an automatic AMT gearbox and a manual gearbox option.





New Maruti Suzuki Baleno Competition

The new Baleno is one the only car to give competition to the SUVs with its sales and one in three premium hatchbacks are a Baleno. The new Baleno looks much more aggressive and the new features enhance its appeal further while the new engine will mean better fuel efficiency.





The Baleno has been one of the most popular cars via the Nexa sales outlets and will increase the popularity of this car further.

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