Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Saturday opened bookings for its updated Baleno premium hatchback, bringing Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems, ventilated front seats and a redesigned exterior to the model as the company seeks to give the decade-old nameplate a more premium and technology-focused positioning.

Bookings for the new Baleno are open for Rs 11,000, while prices start at Rs 6,09,900 (ex-showroom).

The model, built around the company’s “Dare to go Glam” theme, gets a substantially revised front-end design, upgraded cabin features and the new Z12E engine. It is aimed at young urban buyers, according to Maruti Suzuki.

New Exterior Design

The new Baleno gets a redesigned front fascia dominated by a wider version of the signature NEXWave grille. The grille features prominent three-dimensional patterns and horizontal chrome slats intended to emphasise the car’s width and road presence.

The front bumper has also been sculpted and paired with a redesigned lower grille. A new chrome-accented fender garnish adds another exterior detail, while NEXTre LED daytime running lights continue to provide the car’s distinctive lighting signature.

The car also gets a shark-fin antenna.

The new Baleno is available in seven colour options, including a new Enigmatic Teal shade. Maruti Suzuki said the colour draws inspiration from the depths of the sea and digital fusion, with an appearance intended to show depth in shadows and brightness under light.

Level 2 ADAS Added

One of the biggest changes is the introduction of Level 2 ADAS, using a combination of radar and camera technology.

The system includes advanced emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure prevention, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, high beam assist, vehicle sway warning and forward collision warning.

Maruti Suzuki has also equipped the car with six airbags, Electronic Stability Program, ABS with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, emergency stop signal, hill hold control, reverse parking sensors, three-point seat belts and seat belt reminders.

A tyre pressure monitoring system has also been added.

Ventilated Front Seats And Upgraded Cabin

The cabin gets a dual-tone interior with piano-black inserts and plush leatherette upholstery. Ventilated front seats are among the new features, with Maruti Suzuki describing them as a segment-first offering.

Other additions include a Premium Sound System by Clarion and a Qi-certified wireless smartphone charger with an active cooling function.

The Baleno continues to offer a 360-degree view camera and head-up display.

At the centre of the dashboard is a 22.86-cm (9-inch) SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system with a high-definition display and an intuitive user interface. It supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The car also gets Suzuki Connect telematics with more than 40 features covering vehicle safety and security, trips and driving behaviour, status alerts and remote operations through the Suzuki Connect app.

New Z12E Powertrain

The new Baleno is powered by the Z12E engine with a displacement of 1,197cc. The petrol engine produces a maximum 61 kW, or 82.93 PS, at 5,700 rpm and peak torque of 112.4 Nm at 4,500 rpm.

It comes with idle start-stop technology and Dual VVT, with Maruti Suzuki saying the powertrain has been developed to balance driving performance with lower CO2 emissions.

Transmission options include a five-speed manual and Auto Gear Shift (AGS).

The manual petrol version has a claimed fuel efficiency of 23.80 km per litre, while the AGS version returns 24.77 km per litre. According to Maruti Suzuki, these figures represent improvements of 6.4 per cent and 7.9 per cent, respectively, over the previous model.

The Baleno is also available with an S-CNG powertrain based on the Z12E engine and paired with a five-speed manual transmission. In petrol mode, the engine produces 61 kW (82.93 PS) at 5,700 rpm and 112.4 Nm at 4,500 rpm. In CNG mode, it produces 51.3 kW (69.75 PS) at 5,700 rpm and 101.8 Nm at 2,900 rpm.

The S-CNG version has a claimed fuel efficiency of 33.61 km per kg, which Maruti Suzuki said is 9.8 per cent higher than that of its predecessor.

Dimensions And Mechanical Specifications

The new Baleno measures 3,990 mm in length, 1,745 mm in width and 1,530 mm in height in unladen condition. Its wheelbase measures 2,520 mm.

The Sigma and Delta variants use 185/65 R15 steel tyres, while the Zeta, Alpha and Alpha (O) variants get 195/55 R16 alloy wheels.

The petrol version has a 37-litre fuel tank, while the S-CNG version has a 37-litre petrol tank and a 55-litre CNG tank measured in water-equivalent capacity.

The suspension setup comprises MacPherson struts with coil springs at the front and a torsion beam-type setup with coil springs at the rear.

Two Accessory Packages

Customers can also personalise the new Baleno with two accessory collections.

The Elegrande Collection is aimed at buyers looking for a more understated appearance and adds premium exterior elements intended to accentuate the car’s styling.

The Novo-Spirit Collection is designed around a more contemporary and spirited look, giving the Baleno a more individualised exterior identity.

What Maruti Suzuki Says

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, said the Baleno had been a key model for NEXA and the premium hatchback segment for a decade.

He said the new model seeks to raise expectations in the segment through features such as Level 2 ADAS and a redesigned version of the NEXWave grille.

Banerjee said the “Dare to go Glam” approach was developed around young customers who want to challenge conventional choices and express their individuality.

The new Baleno, therefore, combines the revised exterior with additional safety technology, upgraded cabin equipment and the Z12E powertrain, while retaining the manual, AGS and S-CNG options.