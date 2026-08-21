Tata Cars Price Hike From September 1: Prices To Rise By Up To Rs 25,000, Check Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tata Motors hikes passenger vehicle prices from September 1.

Increases up to Rs 25,000 expected, varying by model.

This marks Tata Motors' third price hike this year.

Tata Motors is set to raise prices across its passenger vehicle portfolio from September 1, with customers expected to pay up to Rs 25,000 more depending on the model and variant.

The company announced the price revision on Friday, making it the third time this year that it has increased prices of its passenger vehicles. The latest hike will apply from September 1, 2026.

The company has not announced a uniform increase across its range. Instead, the extent of the price revision will vary between models and their respective variants, with the maximum increase capped at Rs 25,000.

Tata Motors To Implement Third Price Hike Of 2026

The upcoming September revision follows two earlier price increases announced by Tata Motors this year.

The first hike was implemented from April 1 and applied to the company's internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, including petrol and diesel models. Prices of these vehicles were increased by 0.5 per cent at the time.

Tata Motors subsequently revised prices across its entire passenger vehicle portfolio from July 1. That increase was around 1.5 per cent.

The September 1 revision will therefore mark the company's third passenger vehicle price increase of 2026.

For prospective buyers, the latest announcement means the price applicable to a Tata car or SUV will depend on the specific model and variant selected once the new rates take effect.

Also Read : Sebi Acts In 6 Days Against JPMorgan Unit Over Alleged Market Manipulation; What Happened

Car Prices Have Seen Multiple Hikes This Year

Tata Motors' latest announcement comes as several major carmakers have revised vehicle prices during the year.

Hyundai Motor India announced its third price hike of 2026 on Wednesday. Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker, has also increased prices across its range twice in recent months.

Tata Motors has now joined the latest round of price revisions, with its new prices scheduled to come into effect at the beginning of September.

The company has not indicated a single percentage increase for its full passenger vehicle range. Instead, the Rs 25,000 figure represents the maximum increase, while the actual revision will differ depending on the model and variant.

What Tata Car Buyers Need To Know

Customers planning to purchase a Tata Motors passenger vehicle will need to account for the revised prices from September 1.

The upcoming change covers the company's entire passenger vehicle portfolio, while the amount of the increase will vary across models and variants.

The September revision follows the 0.5 per cent increase for ICE models in April and the approximately 1.5 per cent portfolio-wide increase implemented in July.

Also Read : Exporters Can Now Receive Overseas Payments In Rupees And Claim FTP Benefits: What Changes