‘Jammu And Kashmir-Ladakh Ours’: India’s Strong Response To UN Map Puts Pakistan On Notice

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India clarified UN's 'Correct the Map' resolution promotes equal-area projections.

India supported resolution promoting landmass sizes, not political mapping.

India stressed J&K, Ladakh must follow its official maps.

India has responded to the United Nations General Assembly’s ‘Correct the Map’ resolution, clarifying that the proposal is aimed at promoting equal-area map projections and better representation of the world’s regions, particularly Africa.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X on Sunday, September 6, that the proposal seeks to promote the use of equal-area map projections that preserve the relative sizes of continental landmasses.

Jaiswal clarified that the resolution neither adopts nor endorses any specific world map or map projection. It also does not deal with political mapping, including international borders, disputed territories or place names.

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India Votes In Favour Of Resolution

Jaiswal said India voted in favour of the UN General Assembly resolution and provided an explanation of its vote, emphasising the core principle of promoting equal-area map representation.

India also stressed that the resolution does not endorse any particular map, projection or depiction of national borders.

India’s Stand On Jammu & Kashmir Clear

India said that its sovereign territory, including Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh, must be depicted strictly in accordance with India’s official map and any inacurate would be "unacceptable."

India's sovereign territory, including the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, must be depicted in accordance with India's official map. Any inaccurate or misleading depiction is unacceptable. Our position India's sovereignty and territorial integrity is clear, consistent and non-negotiable," India said in a reply to the UN.

Our response to media queries regarding a UN General Assembly resolution on equal-area world map ⬇️



🔗 https://t.co/sAnpGhX3fA pic.twitter.com/Cfyn3jMcOG — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 6, 2026

US Opposes UN Resolution

The resolution seeks to promote world maps that depict the areas of countries and continents closer to their actual proportions.

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The proposal was supported by 164 countries, while the United States was the only country to oppose it. Six countries abstained from the vote.