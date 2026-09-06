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English NewsCities9 Killed After Consuming Spurious Liquor In Madhya Pradesh's Sagar; Probe Underway

9 Killed After Consuming Spurious Liquor In Madhya Pradesh's Sagar; Probe Underway

Authorities in Sagar are investigating nine deaths, urging anyone who consumed liquor in the past 24 to 48 hours to undergo medical screening.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 06 Sep 2026 10:55 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nine died in MP's Sagar after consuming spurious liquor.
  • Authorities investigate deaths; medical screenings ongoing in affected villages.
  • Separately, excise seized 70 lakh illicit whisky heading Gujarat.

Nine people have died in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district after allegedly consuming spurious liquor, with authorities carrying out medical screening and an investigation into the reported illnesses and deaths. 

District Magistrate Pratibha Pal said reports of illnesses and deaths allegedly linked to consumption of illicit liquor had emerged since morning, prompting an investigation at the Civil Hospital.

Screening In Affected Villages

Teams of doctors and the sub-divisional magistrate are also present in surrounding areas, including the two identified villages of Naura and Ghugru, to screen residents for possible symptoms.

Pal urged anyone experiencing symptoms or anyone who had consumed liquor of any kind in the past 24 to 48 hours to undergo a medical screening.

Those affected can approach the Civil Hospital or any other health facility for examination, she said.

The administration is monitoring reported cases, while an administrative team has been deployed to take necessary action based on the findings of the investigation and medical screening.

ALSO READ: Patient Declared Dead At MP Hospital Found Alive Before Being Taken Home

Rs 70 Lakh Whisky Consignment Seized

The development comes against the backdrop of a separate liquor seizure in Madhya Pradesh.

The excise department seized around 500 boxes of whisky worth Rs 70 lakh from a container truck allegedly headed towards Gujarat, a dry state, and arrested its driver, PTI reported.

The truck was intercepted on the Indore bypass late Thursday night after the driver failed to produce valid transit permits for the consignment. The whisky boxes were marked for sale only in Chandigarh, Assistant District Excise Officer Manoj Kumar Agrawal said.

The driver has been arrested and is being questioned, Agrawal said.

ALSO READ: UP: Well Found Under Demolished Mosque In Saharanpur

Another official told PTI that the consignment was suspected to have been destined for Gujarat through illegal channels, where liquor is prohibited.

The official said liquor smugglers often change drivers and routes while transporting contraband to evade police and excise checks. A detailed investigation into the seized consignment is underway.

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district?

Nine people have died in Sagar district after allegedly consuming spurious liquor. Authorities are conducting medical screening and an investigation into the illnesses and deaths.

What actions are authorities taking in response to the deaths in Sagar?

District Magistrate Pratibha Pal has initiated an investigation. Teams of doctors and officials are screening residents in affected villages, urging anyone with symptoms or recent liquor consumption to seek medical help.

Which villages are specifically mentioned as being affected in Sagar?

Teams of doctors and the sub-divisional magistrate are present in the identified villages of Naura and Ghugru. They are screening residents for possible symptoms related to the spurious liquor.

Was there another liquor-related incident reported in Madhya Pradesh?

Yes, the excise department seized around 500 boxes of whisky, worth Rs 70 lakh, from a truck on the Indore bypass. The consignment was allegedly headed towards Gujarat, a dry state.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 06 Sep 2026 10:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
MP Police Madhya Pradesh MP News SAGAR
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