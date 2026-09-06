9 Killed After Consuming Spurious Liquor In Madhya Pradesh's Sagar; Probe Underway

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nine died in MP's Sagar after consuming spurious liquor.

Authorities investigate deaths; medical screenings ongoing in affected villages.

Separately, excise seized 70 lakh illicit whisky heading Gujarat.

Nine people have died in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district after allegedly consuming spurious liquor, with authorities carrying out medical screening and an investigation into the reported illnesses and deaths.

District Magistrate Pratibha Pal said reports of illnesses and deaths allegedly linked to consumption of illicit liquor had emerged since morning, prompting an investigation at the Civil Hospital.

Screening In Affected Villages

Teams of doctors and the sub-divisional magistrate are also present in surrounding areas, including the two identified villages of Naura and Ghugru, to screen residents for possible symptoms.

Pal urged anyone experiencing symptoms or anyone who had consumed liquor of any kind in the past 24 to 48 hours to undergo a medical screening.

VIDEO | Madhya Pradesh: Nine people died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Sagar district.



District Magistrate Pratibha Pal says, "There have been reports of illnesses and deaths allegedly caused by the consumption of illicit liquor since morning, and an investigation… pic.twitter.com/R7JV5Tzoxv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 6, 2026

Those affected can approach the Civil Hospital or any other health facility for examination, she said.

The administration is monitoring reported cases, while an administrative team has been deployed to take necessary action based on the findings of the investigation and medical screening.

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Rs 70 Lakh Whisky Consignment Seized

The development comes against the backdrop of a separate liquor seizure in Madhya Pradesh.

The excise department seized around 500 boxes of whisky worth Rs 70 lakh from a container truck allegedly headed towards Gujarat, a dry state, and arrested its driver, PTI reported.

The truck was intercepted on the Indore bypass late Thursday night after the driver failed to produce valid transit permits for the consignment. The whisky boxes were marked for sale only in Chandigarh, Assistant District Excise Officer Manoj Kumar Agrawal said.

The driver has been arrested and is being questioned, Agrawal said.

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Another official told PTI that the consignment was suspected to have been destined for Gujarat through illegal channels, where liquor is prohibited.

The official said liquor smugglers often change drivers and routes while transporting contraband to evade police and excise checks. A detailed investigation into the seized consignment is underway.