‘Like An Earthquake’: Eyewitnesses Recall Boys’ PG Collapse Horror In Delhi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Five-storey 'Hostel Daze' collapsed near Delhi's Satya Niketan Sunday.

Several students, labourers feared trapped; screams heard from rubble.

Rescue operations ongoing; four children rescued, bodies found.

Eyewitnesses have described scenes of chaos and desperation after a building collapsed near Satya Niketan in south-west Delhi on Sunday afternoon, with several students feared trapped beneath the rubble. Locals said screams could still be heard from inside the debris as rescue teams worked to pull people out. The collapsed structure, reportedly a five-storey boys’ paying guest accommodation known as ‘Hostel Daze’, stood near Nanakpura Gurdwara, an area popular with students.

Witnesses claimed 25-30 students could be trapped, while rescue operations continued at the site.

‘Save Us, Save Us’

An eyewitness who runs a shop nearby said the collapse sounded like an earthquake.

“We suddenly heard a sound-like the rumble of an earthquake,” the eyewitness said, recalling how people rushed outside as smoke and dust engulfed the area.

#WATCH | Delhi: On the building collapse near Satya Niketan in South-West Delhi, an eyewitness says, "The building that collapsed is called 'Hostel Daze'. Right next to it is another building that collapsed. 'Hostel Daze' is a dedicated boys' PG; it was a five-story building. The… pic.twitter.com/fGmK1WOrgq — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2026

The witness claimed the entire building had collapsed and said several people were believed to have been trapped beneath the rubble.

According to the eyewitness, rescue workers had managed to pull out four children who were still breathing, while 4-5 people had been rescued and 2-3 bodies recovered.

The witness said cries could still be heard from beneath the debris, with trapped people calling out for help.

“There are at least 25-30 children,” the eyewitness claimed, adding that both boys’ and girls’ paying guest accommodation was located nearby.

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Rescue Amid Rubble

Another eyewitness said the collapsed building was known as ‘Hostel Daze’, a dedicated boys’ PG spread across five floors. An adjacent building also reportedly collapsed.

#WATCH | Delhi: On the building collapse near Satya Niketan in South-West Delhi, an eyewitness says, "I have a shop nearby. We were sitting inside it when we suddenly heard a sound—like the rumble of an earthquake. We rushed out immediately; there was a lot of smoke and dust… pic.twitter.com/hGwQuo5IZK — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2026

The eyewitness said students who were inside their rooms became trapped under the rubble and that the exact number of people inside would only be known after checking registration records.

Rescue teams, including fire brigade personnel, were said to have been working at the site shortly after the collapse, attempting to reach those buried underneath.

The eyewitnesses also raised questions over construction work at the site. One claimed a basement was being constructed and alleged that renovation work to create rental space on the ground floor may have contributed to the collapse.

They further claimed that while the upper structure had been reinforced, the pillars at the bottom were weak.

Labourers reportedly working below were also feared to have been caught in the collapse, as rescue workers continued efforts to search the debris for survivors.

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