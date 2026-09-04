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English NewsAutoKia Sorento Launched In India With Hybrid And Diesel

Kia Sorento Launched In India With Hybrid And Diesel

The Sorento is sold globally aboard in many markets while now it makes its debut in India as a rival to the likes of the Volkswagen Tayron and the Skoda Kodiaq plus the Toyota Fortuner to some extent.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 04 Sep 2026 06:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kia Sorento launched in India with hybrid and diesel options.
  • Pricing begins at Rs 27.9 lakh, targeting premium SUV segment.
  • It features dual screens, ADAS, along with 6/7 seat configurations.

Kia has launched its flagship ICE SUV in hybrid and diesel form. The new Sorento SUV is priced at Rs 27.9 lakh starting while it is a premium 3 row SUV which comes with a petrol hybrid powertrain with AWD along with a diesel engine. The hybrid also starts under 30 lakh while the top-end versions cross 40 lakh. 

Kia Sorento Features

The Sorento is sold globally aboard in many markets while now it makes its debut in India as a rival to the likes of the Volkswagen Tayron and the Skoda Kodiaq plus the Toyota Fortuner to some extent.


Kia Sorento Launched In India With Hybrid And Diesel

The Sorento is a full sized SUV and is above 4.8m in length.

Inside, it has dual 12.3 inch screens and a steering wheel with an off centre logo along with features like an AI assistant, 360 degree camera, powered tailgate, ADAS, powered seats and more. The Sorento also comes in six and seven seater configurations too with rear seat features like ventilation function and dedicated cup holders plus sun blinds. The 6 seater also comes with integrated armrests.


Kia Sorento Launched In India With Hybrid And Diesel

The hybrid Sorento develops 180 bhp plus an e mtoro while the diesel develops 192bhp. The hybrid version and diesel versions have AWD which is also there in some of its segment rivals but not in hybrid form.

ALSO READ: Tata Curvv Series X Starts From Under Rs 10 Lakh With More Features 


Kia Sorento Launched In India With Hybrid And Diesel

With a diesel and hybrid, the Sorento appeals to a larger audience now vs it's petrol or diesel rivals namely due to the hybrid offering.


Kia Sorento Launched In India With Hybrid And Diesel

Design wise it is a large SUV and has various sharply cut lines while having the familiar Kia design language. Kia will launch many new cars also in the coming months but the Sorento is an all new addition to its range along with the Carnival MPV being a premium SUV. 

ALSO READ: Lexus ES 350h Hybrid India Review: A Better Luxury Car With More Mileage Than Compact SUVs?

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the starting prices for the new Kia Sorento in India?

The Kia Sorento starts at Rs 27.9 lakh. The hybrid version begins under Rs 30 lakh, with top-end variants exceeding Rs 40 lakh.

What engine options are available for the Kia Sorento?

The Kia Sorento is offered with a petrol hybrid powertrain (180 bhp + e-motor) and a diesel engine (192 bhp). Both versions come with AWD.

What are the seating configurations and key interior features of the Kia Sorento?

It comes in six and seven-seater configurations. Key interior features include dual 12.3-inch screens, an AI assistant, 360-degree camera, and ADAS.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 04 Sep 2026 06:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kia Kia Sorento Kia Sorento Launched In India Kia Sorento Hybrid Kia Sorento Diesel
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