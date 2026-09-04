Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kia Sorento launched in India with hybrid and diesel options.

Pricing begins at Rs 27.9 lakh, targeting premium SUV segment.

It features dual screens, ADAS, along with 6/7 seat configurations.

Kia has launched its flagship ICE SUV in hybrid and diesel form. The new Sorento SUV is priced at Rs 27.9 lakh starting while it is a premium 3 row SUV which comes with a petrol hybrid powertrain with AWD along with a diesel engine. The hybrid also starts under 30 lakh while the top-end versions cross 40 lakh.

Kia Sorento Features

The Sorento is sold globally aboard in many markets while now it makes its debut in India as a rival to the likes of the Volkswagen Tayron and the Skoda Kodiaq plus the Toyota Fortuner to some extent.





The Sorento is a full sized SUV and is above 4.8m in length.

Inside, it has dual 12.3 inch screens and a steering wheel with an off centre logo along with features like an AI assistant, 360 degree camera, powered tailgate, ADAS, powered seats and more. The Sorento also comes in six and seven seater configurations too with rear seat features like ventilation function and dedicated cup holders plus sun blinds. The 6 seater also comes with integrated armrests.





The hybrid Sorento develops 180 bhp plus an e mtoro while the diesel develops 192bhp. The hybrid version and diesel versions have AWD which is also there in some of its segment rivals but not in hybrid form.

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With a diesel and hybrid, the Sorento appeals to a larger audience now vs it's petrol or diesel rivals namely due to the hybrid offering.





Design wise it is a large SUV and has various sharply cut lines while having the familiar Kia design language. Kia will launch many new cars also in the coming months but the Sorento is an all new addition to its range along with the Carnival MPV being a premium SUV.

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