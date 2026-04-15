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HomeAutoVinFast VF MPV 7 First Look: Price, Features, And Range Revealed

VinFast VF MPV 7 First Look: Price, Features, And Range Revealed

VinFast has launched the VF MPV 7 in India at Rs 24.49 lakh, offering a spacious three-row electric MPV with a 60.13 kWh battery, 517km range and a focus on practicality over features.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 04:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Features include large touchscreen, climate control, and rear AC vents.

Vinfast has launched its third product in India at Rs 24.49 lakh. The VF MPV 7 is an electric three row MPV that has a length of 4740mm and a wheelbase of 2840mm. The size is ample and the vehicle has the traditional V shaped design language but is toned down when compared to the VF7 or 6 SUVs.

The DRLs further give it a sleek look while it gets traditional door handles which is a relief. It's large sized and the design gives it a good presence overall we feel while the paint finish is top notch.


VinFast VF MPV 7 First Look: Price, Features, And Range Revealed

Interior and Features

The MPV 7 has proper three rows while having a simple but minimalist look. Unlike the VF6 and 7, the touchscreen is not angled while the simple design showcases an airy feeling for the cabin which is important for an MPV. The centre console is dominated by a large touchscreen and enough storage spaces but there is no instrument cluster which takes time getting used to.

You also need to use more functions via this touchscreen while equipment levels are sparse with no sunroof, 360 degree camera and ADAS. It has a rear camera, dedicated vents for AC for the third row, climate control, electric parking brake and wireless charging.

Space and Comfort

Space is huge though with large windows and seats offer enough support especially the second row with recline/slide. The third row is a surprise too with more than decent space but the second row misses out on blinds or a boss mode.

Battery, Range and Verdict

With 60.13 kWh battery pack, the MPV 7 has a 204bhp single motor with drive modes and regen modes. Range is around 517km ARAI.

We feel the VF MPV 7 banks on the space and size which is more but it lacks some features seen on rivals.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the battery and range of the VinFast VF MPV 7?

It is equipped with a 60.13 kWh battery pack and a 204bhp single motor, offering an ARAI-certified range of around 517km.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 04:05 PM (IST)
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Vinfast Vinfast Vf Mpv 7
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