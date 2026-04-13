Delhi EV Policy: Best Affordable Electric Cars For First Time Buyers 

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tata Punch EV offers more range and lower price.

MG Windsor provides spacious interiors and good city range.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara offers long range and buyback options.

With Delhi Government's draft to increase EV policy, the attention is now shifted towards electric cars but as a first time EV buyer, which options should one look into? Here we take a look at three of the best value options.

1. Tata Punch EV

The new Punch electric is one of the best value EVs right now with Tata.ev putting a larger battery plus reducing the price of the car as well! The new Punch EV now has more range with an ARAI figure of 468km for the larger 40kwh battery pack. The new Punch electric is also less priced now with excellent value for money. We recommend this over the other lesser priced EVs right now with its mix of features, good ground clearance and range. This is one of the ideal picks for the first time car buyer. Starts from Rs 9.6 lakh.





2. MG Windsor

The Windsor is another value for money choice with plenty of space at the back seat with a generous recline angle while the interiors are also feature packed. The standard Windsor has enough range at 332km for the city while the Pro version gives you more. It is also convenient to drive within the city for its compact dimensions and the smooth electric powertrain also makes it handy here. The ground clearance of the Windsor is also more than enough while it is one of the best options to have an EV which also carries four to five passengers. Starts from Rs 14 lakh.





3. Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

The first EV from Maruti Suzuki brings its own network strength but as a product has a good range at 543km along with premium interiors too. The buyback option plus the subscription is also value for money which means this EV won't be heavy on your pocket. We also expect production to increase which would mean better availability as well which makes the first Maruti EV a good value buy with the larger Nexa service network available for this car. Starts from Rs 15.9 lakh.





4. Vinfast VF6

The compact VF6 has great high quality interiors and a different sporty design language while the free charging or the benefits further makes this a good first time EV buyer car. The VF6 is from Vinfast which is a new brand which has been silently scaling up and increasing sales in the EV space. The range on offer is also ample at 468km and the power makes this a good city driven EV with a compact footprint. The interiors may be minimalist but offer high quality and get a good amount of features too. Starts from Rs 16.4 lakh.



