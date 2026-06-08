Tata Tiago EV Facelift Review: The Budget EV That Gets Almost Everything Right

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tata's Tiago EV offers significant value amid high fuel costs.

Facelifted Tiago EV boasts new design, enhanced interior features.

Responsive city driving, excellent value, priced under seven lakh.

Affordable electric cars are missing from the market while it is ironic that this is the time when they are needed the most with sky high pricing for fuel hurting the wallets of buyers. There are not many affordable electric cars with MG, Citroen and majorly Tata owning this space.

More so Tata Motors which has made an effort to provide more value rather than increasing prices. Typically when a new car comes the prices go up but with the new Tiago EV, the prices actually went down and a fully loaded Tiago EV with the larger battery pack is under 10 lakh.









So what do you get for your money? The new Tiago EV facelift has a refreshed look, new features and keeps the same battery packs but gets engineering tweaks along with faster DC charging.

ALSO READ: You Wouldn't Block A Disabled Parking Space. Why Block An EV Charger?

Fresh Design, More Features

The new look is also more different from the ICE version with a blanked off face while the new colours are different as well.





Importantly, the interior is nearly all new with sustainable materials, a fabric, new window controls plus more features. There is space to put your phone, a new touchscreen infotainment system, a new driver display and a 360 degree camera which offers superb quality.

Further additions include traction control, 6 airbags, a blind view monitor, cooled glovebox, auto fold mirrors, rear AC vents and more.

Behind The Wheel

Start off and you will notice how the new gear selector is more responsive over the earlier laggy selector. The new look steering wheel also looks smart with the off centre logo plus the finishing.





On the go, the compact dimensions, smooth electric power and light steering makes this the ideal city commuter. We had the 24kwh battery pack version with 74 bhp and you can zip around in standard mode while it is quick enough.

The power delivery is linear which means first time EV buyers would find it easy to get used to. Performance is quick enough and is pleasant to drive.

Surprise is the ride quality which is compliant and handles our roads superbly while the same can be said for the ground clearance why at 165 mm is more than enough as well.

Range, Pricing And Verdict

Range would be around 200km real world and the 24kwh battery pack version is also recommended due to the lifetime battery warranty being offered on it and not the 19kwh version.

Prices start at under Rs 7 lakh while the top-end 24kwh battery pack versions come at Rs 9 lakh plus.

This is excellent value given the package as it is good looking, feature packed and has enough range. Yes, the performance isn't huge and some features like adjustable head restraints are missing but for the money it is the best value EV right now especially with sky rocketing fuel prices.

ALSO READ: Maruti Launches Wagon R Flex Fuel; E85 Set To Cost Less Than E20