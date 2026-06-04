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HomeAutoMaruti Launches Wagon R Flex Fuel; E85 Set To Cost Less Than E20

Maruti Launches Wagon R Flex Fuel; E85 Set To Cost Less Than E20

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Wagon R Flex Fuel, designed to run on E85 ethanol-blended fuel.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 04:06 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Maruti Wagon R flex-fuel car launched, price undisclosed.
  • Modified 1.2L petrol engine supports E85 fuel operation.
  • E85 fuel rollout planned to reduce running costs.

The first Wagon R flex fuel car has been launched while no prices have been revealed yet. The Wagon R flex fuel could be initially available as a commercial car while private buyers would be able to buy soon once E85 fuel becomes more easily available.

The Wagon R flex fuel comes with a manual gearbox only and has no changes in the exterior with only a small badge change. The real changes lie on the inside with the engine having various changes to run on E85 fuel. Higher ethanol blends have more corrosion hence the cars have a different fuel tank, ECU and other changes.

The engine in question remains a 1.2 petrol with a manual gearbox.


Maruti Launches Wagon R Flex Fuel; E85 Set To Cost Less Than E20

E85 Fuel Rollout and Lower Running Costs

While the car is here, E85 fuel will require separate dispensers with 50 to 100 dispensing stations at the start while the number would grow to 5000 towards the end of next year. E85 fuel would also be cheaper than E20 which would mean lower running costs but efficiency would also be changed.

Maruti Suzuki has not revealed the fuel efficiency of the Wagon R flex fuel.

ALSO READ: Maruti Suzuki Sees 40 Per Cent Jump In CNG Bookings, Says Partho Banerjee


Maruti Launches Wagon R Flex Fuel; E85 Set To Cost Less Than E20

Government Push for Ethanol-Based Mobility

Both Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, and Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas highlighted the need of India reducing oil import and reducing pollution while using ethanol to lower emissions too while even diesel will soon have isobutanol blending.

This is to decrease our dependence on foreign energy and making India energy independent.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who can initially purchase the Wagon R flex fuel car?

The Wagon R flex fuel is expected to be initially available as a commercial car. Private buyers will be able to purchase it once E85 fuel becomes more readily available.

What are the key changes in the Wagon R flex fuel model?

The car primarily features internal modifications, with the engine, fuel tank, and ECU changed to accommodate E85 fuel. Externally, only a small badge change is present.

How will E85 fuel be made available to consumers?

E85 fuel will require separate dispensers, starting with 50 to 100 stations. This number is projected to grow to 5,000 by the end of next year.

What are the anticipated benefits of using E85 fuel?

E85 fuel is expected to be cheaper than E20, leading to lower running costs. It also supports India's goals of reducing oil imports and lowering emissions.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 04 Jun 2026 04:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maruti Suzuki E20 Fuel Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Flex Fuel E85
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