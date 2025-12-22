Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoNew Tata Safari Petrol Review: What Changes With The 1.5L Turbo?

New Tata Safari Petrol Review: What Changes With The 1.5L Turbo?

We drove the Safari with the 1.5 litre turbo unit which makes more power than the Safari at 170PS and 280Nm. We tested the version with a 6 speed automatic gearbox which is a torque converter unit.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 22 Dec 2025 11:10 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Finally, the moment has arrived as the Harrier and Safari get a petrol powertrain. It has been a long time coming and after the Sierra, the new 1.5 litre Hyperion turbo petrol now makes its way into the biggest Tata SUVs. It was needed as diesel only limited the market scope for Tata.

Now the new 1.5 litre turbo comes in the Safari as well as the Harrier. We drove the Safari with the 1.5 litre turbo unit which makes more power than the Safari at 170PS and 280Nm. We tested the version with a 6 speed automatic gearbox which is a torque converter unit.

Design Updates and New Features

However, before we drive off, Tata also has brought out a Red Dark edition with red elements and a black exterior along with 19 inch wheels. The all black paint looks menacing on the Safari and increases the road presence too. Inside, there is a mix of red and black while being tasteful too without being too loud.


New Tata Safari Petrol Review: What Changes With The 1.5L Turbo?

The other updates include the larger QLED touchscreen which is slicker and looks superb with its display plus a digital rear view mirror acting as a dashcam along with Dolby Atmos, memory ORVM linked to the driver seat, camera washer plus lots more. It also continues to get features like rear ventilated seats.

Driving Experience and Performance

The digital rear view mirror is an useful feature and we loved it since it is useful plus having many customisations too. Anyways, the driving bit matters and here the 1.5l turbo is refined at start with minimal noise while the 6 speed TC gearbox works well with the engine. We think this gearbox works better than a dual clutch and is smooth at low speeds.


New Tata Safari Petrol Review: What Changes With The 1.5L Turbo?

It's not slow either and matches the cruising style of the Safari. Power delivery is linear and it works as a smooth, effortless big SUV while only putting your foot down makes the engine a bit noisy. The Safari petrol is best driven with a relaxed touch and works here.

If you are wondering if the big Safari would be underpowered with a 1.5l turbo then you are wrong as it's ample plus the suits this car over the diesel which is louder. Even the mileage is better than some other Tata SUVs around 10kmpl. It feels lighter than the diesel and has a better ride although the big wheels enable for a slightly low speed firmness especially over potholes or broken patches. As always the lighter steering makes driving this SUV effortless also.


New Tata Safari Petrol Review: What Changes With The 1.5L Turbo?

Overall Verdict

Overall, the Safari petrol is massively more desirable than the diesel and suits its role as a premium SUV. Yes, it's not underpowered and the new features further makes this a good value premium SUV as the toughness remains but now it works better as a premium SUV with this petrol.


New Tata Safari Petrol Review: What Changes With The 1.5L Turbo?

Also read
Published at : 22 Dec 2025 11:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
TATA Safari TATA Tata Safari Petrol
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Air India Delhi-Mumbai Flight Returns After Technical Issue, Engine Shutdown Suspected
Air India Delhi-Mumbai Flight Returns After Technical Issue, Engine Shutdown Suspected
World
DOJ Restores Trump's Missing Photo In Epstein Files After Backlash, Clarifies Reason Behind Partial Release
DOJ Restores Trump's Missing Photo In Epstein Files, Clarifies Reason Behind Partial Release
News
‘Violence A Norm, Interim Govt Powerless’: Sheikh Hasina Blames Yunus For Bangladesh Unrest, Flags Extremism
‘Violence A Norm, Yunus Powerless’: Hasina Flags Religious Extremism In Bangladesh Amid Unrest
News
‘Stop Spreading Lies’: Centre Says Over 90% Of Aravalli Region Remains Protected
‘Stop Spreading Lies’: Centre Says Over 90% Of Aravalli Region Remains Protected
Advertisement

Videos

Heavy Snowfall in Ladakh, Nora Fatehi Injured in Car Crash, Protests and ED Action Make Headlines
UP BJP Steps Up 2027 Poll Preparations as New State Chief Pankaj Chaudhary Holds Key Meetings
Dense Fog Grips North India, Visibility Drops Across UP and Delhi-NCR; Snowfall Likely in Hills
UP Police Crackdown: Multiple Encounters Across Ballia, Saharanpur and Bulandshahr Under Operation Langda
Heavy Snowfall Continues in J&K and Ladakh, IMD Warns of More Snow in Next 24 Hours
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Challenging China : Why India Is Not In Pax Silica
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget