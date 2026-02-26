New Renault Duster Launching 17th March: Expected Price, Features, Engine Options

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Renault is gearing up for its most important launch ever and it will be the new Duster which comes back to India. The new Duster was recently shown and will be launched with three powertrains including 1.3l and 1.0l turbo petrol engines while we could know the pricing of the hybrid variant later. The new Duster will be initially available with turbo petrol units only and the prices will come for those variants.

We expect pricing to undercut rivals as Renault has done aggressive localisation and will intend to keep the starting price lower than rivals. The India spec Renault Duster has received many changes including more features like a panoramic sunroof and more.





Features, Variants and Positioning

The new Duster would be fully loaded when it launches in India with safety features and all of the usual comfort features which are expected while in some areas it goes ahead of rivals. The variant lineup will be spread evenly while the entry level variants will come with a manual gearbox especially the 1.0l turbo which does not get an automatic option.





The new Duster is the most important launch by Renault and will enter a crowded segment with numerous rivals. As we have reported earlier, the new Duster could start below Rs 10 lakh which is lower than rivals and will give the new Renault an edge. We will know more details on 17th March at the launch so do stay tuned for more.