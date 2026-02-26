Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeAutoNew Renault Duster Launching 17th March: Expected Price, Features, Engine Options

New Renault Duster Launching 17th March: Expected Price, Features, Engine Options

The new Duster will be initially available with turbo petrol units only and the prices will come for those variants.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 07:07 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Renault is gearing up for its most important launch ever and it will be the new Duster which comes back to India. The new Duster was recently shown and will be launched with three powertrains including 1.3l and 1.0l turbo petrol engines while we could know the pricing of the hybrid variant later. The new Duster will be initially available with turbo petrol units only and the prices will come for those variants.

We expect pricing to undercut rivals as Renault has done aggressive localisation and will intend to keep the starting price lower than rivals. The India spec Renault Duster has received many changes including more features like a panoramic sunroof and more.


New Renault Duster Launching 17th March: Expected Price, Features, Engine Options

Features, Variants and Positioning

The new Duster would be fully loaded when it launches in India with safety features and all of the usual comfort features which are expected while in some areas it goes ahead of rivals. The variant lineup will be spread evenly while the entry level variants will come with a manual gearbox especially the 1.0l turbo which does not get an automatic option.


New Renault Duster Launching 17th March: Expected Price, Features, Engine Options

The new Duster is the most important launch by Renault and will enter a crowded segment with numerous rivals. As we have reported earlier, the new Duster could start below Rs 10 lakh which is lower than rivals and will give the new Renault an edge. We will know more details on 17th March at the launch so do stay tuned for more.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the new Renault Duster be launched in India?

More details about the new Renault Duster, including pricing, will be revealed on March 17th.

What engine options will the new Renault Duster offer in India?

The new Duster will initially be available with 1.3L and 1.0L turbo petrol engines. A hybrid variant's pricing will be announced later.

Will the new Renault Duster be affordable?

Renault aims to price the new Duster competitively, potentially starting below Rs 10 lakh, due to aggressive localization.

What new features can we expect in the India-spec Renault Duster?

The new Duster will be fully loaded with safety and comfort features, including a panoramic sunroof, and will exceed rivals in some areas.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read
Published at : 26 Feb 2026 07:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Renault Renault Duster Launch Renault Duster Features
