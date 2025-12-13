Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
New Kia Seltos vs Tata Sierra: Which SUV Has More Features?

The Tata Sierra and Kia Seltos compete in the compact SUV segment. The Sierra boasts a larger wheelbase, boot space, and more features like extra screens, and a premium audio system.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 13 Dec 2025 02:07 PM (IST)
The two new compact SUVs on the block are much talked about which includes the Tata Sierra and the Kia Seltos. Both models aim for the larger share of the compact SUV segment but here let us tell you which one makes more sense.

Which SUV Is Bigger?

In terms of length the Seltos is longer at 4460mm while the Sierra stands at 4340mm. However the Sierra is wider at 1841mm vs the Seltos at 1830mm. Rather surprisingly the Sierra has the longer wheelbase at 2730mm while the Seltos is at 2690mm. Even the boot space is much bigger in the Sierra at 622l vs 447l. 


Which SUV Has More Features?

This is where the Sierra has a bigger lead with features like 12.3 inch screens including one extra for the passenger plus dual powered seats, powered tailgate, 13 speaker audio system with sound bar, extendable thigh support, boss mode and much more. The Seltos doesn't get these features though and that's a big miss. Both SUVs have a panoramic sunroof, ADAS, dual zone climate control, safety features, connected car features and more. The Seltos has an extra 5inch screen for the HVAC though, side parking sensors, 10 way power driver seat and memory ORVM function.


Which SUV Has More Power?

The Sierra has a 1.5l turbo petrol with 159bhp and a 6speed TC automatic. There is a smaller 106 bhp 1.5l NA too with a DCA automatic. Manual is available and diesel too. The Seltos also gets a 159bhp 1.5l turbo but with DCT and there is a smaller 1.5l NA too with 115bhp with a CVT automatic. There is a diesel too.

Which SUV Makes More Sense?

It is clear that the Sierra looks more butch and has more features vs the Seltos while power wise things stay similar. 

Published at : 13 Dec 2025 02:07 PM (IST)
Kia Tata Sierra TATA New Kia Seltos
