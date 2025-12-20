Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mahindra XUV 9S Vs XUV 9E: Which Electric SUV Offers Best Value And Range?

The 9S is more affordable and practical, targeting chauffeur-driven owners with features like ventilated rear seats. While both share similar interiors and battery options, the 9E is sportier and more premium.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 20 Dec 2025 04:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

These two EVs now form an integral part of the INGLO range, while the radical BE6 gains the limelight, the XEV 9e has been the more popular option, and the 9S now aims to be more mainstream. The aggressive pricing as well as the positioning, make the 9S a more mainstream EV over the coupe-like 9e. Plus, in terms of the looks, the 9E looks more aggressive while being longer, wider and taller than the 9S, although the differences are less. 

The 9E has a more radical look than the safer but handsome 9S. In terms of the interiors, the basic design is the same, including the steering wheel plus the three screens, but the 9S gains more features for the second row, including ventilated seats here and a powered boss mode. 

The 9E also has some advantages with the powered tailgate and more. Both get the 59 and the 79kwh battery pack along with a single motor configuration, but the 9S adds in a 70kwh battery option. The 9S also has more range than the 9S, but again, the differences are less. 

The price difference, though, is around a lakh, starting where the 9E is more expensive than the 9S. The differences get bigger with the range moving upwards, too. The thought process is clear that the 9E is the sportier one and the more premium, while the 9S is more practical, along with being a better value, plus aimed at chauffeur-driven owners. 

The 9S will clearly expand the sales further for Mahindra and will make inroads into the big SUV category with its aggressive pricing which competes with much smaller EVs in terms of prices. 

Published at : 20 Dec 2025 04:57 PM (IST)
