JSW Motors aims to launch its first car, the Jetour T2, in the third quarter of 2026. This marks the planned start of the brand's entry into the Indian market.
Jetour T2 Set To Become JSW’s First Homegrown-Badged SUV
The car teased is the Jetour T2 which as we have reported earlier is coming to India but would be extensively changed for our market as well.
JSW Motors has teased it's first car the Jetour T2 inviting for dealer partners as it aims to start building it's network before it's India entry. JSW will exist independently from JSW MG while bringing in a lot of products from Chinese giant Chery.
The car teased is the Jetour T2 which as we have reported earlier is coming to India but would be extensively changed for our market as well.
Product Positioning and Launch Timeline
The Jetour T2 will come in plug in hybrid form and will be a premium SUV positioned as a Fortuner rival but could be priced lower given how aggressively JSW could position it's first product. The car most probably will have a JSW logo and have some small changes over the Jetour T2 available outside India but largely the hybrid powertrain would be the same.
The ad also states that the launch is underway as planned with a third quarter of 2026 being the expected date for launch of the brand. The Jetour T2 would be the start with numerous new launches also coming after that.
Manufacturing Plans and Expected Pricing
The Jetour T2 would be assembled at the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar plant in Maharashtra where JSW has done a huge investment. While there could be regulatory hurdles for JSW importing components the launch it seems is on track with price tag of about 30-45 lakh being expected for the plug in hybrid SUV.
Related Video
Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS
Frequently Asked Questions
When is JSW Motors planning to launch their first car in India?
What type of vehicle will the Jetour T2 be and who will it compete against?
The Jetour T2 will be a premium plug-in hybrid SUV. It is positioned to rival the Toyota Fortuner in the Indian market.
Where will the Jetour T2 be manufactured in India?
The Jetour T2 will be assembled at JSW's plant located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. This plant has seen significant investment from JSW.
What is the expected price range for the Jetour T2 in India?
The plug-in hybrid SUV is expected to be priced in the range of 30 to 45 lakh rupees. JSW could potentially position it aggressively.