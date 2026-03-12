Top Affordable EVs To Beat Possible Petrol Price Hike: Tata Punch EV, MG Windsor, More

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EVs are deemed as an affordable alternative to diesels and have even lower running costs than both petrol as well as diesel. With petrol hike talks around, the limelight has shifted to affordable alternatives and EVs are perhaps one of the few ones here.

In this article we will talk about the affordable EVs which have lower running costs plus the range that they offer.

Tata Punch EV

The Punch EV facelift prices have gone down and it now starts from Rs 9.69 lakh. The range though has gone up which means the Punch EV now has a range of around 468km for the larger battery pack.

The new Punch electric then is the most affordable EV SUV and makes a convincing case for being an alternative to a petrol sub 4m SUV. There is also a battery rental option which further drives the price down of the car.





MG Windsor

The Windsor is a very good option at being a family car with lots of space while also bringing in an affordable pricing. The Windsor is priced at under Rs 12 lakh while the BAAS price is under Rs 10 lakh.

The Windsor EV range is around 331km for the standard model and around 449km for the Pro model which has a larger battery pack. The Windsor is well packed with features but also has a lot of space at the back which makes it practical.





Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

The first electric Maruti Suzuki is a big deal and after a lot of hyper it enters India with prices starting at Rs 15.99 lakh while the BAAS model is priced at Rs 10.99 lakh plus battery rental cost.

The e Vitara has the best network and the Maruti badge assures of that. The interiors are also plush and it is pretty loaded in terms of technology as well as performance. The range of the car is 543km which is pretty sufficient for long trips while the charging network is aligned with the whole Maruti sales outlets.





Vinfast VF7

With discounts, free charging and appealing offers, the VF7 is possibly one of the best value EVs right now. The VF7 looks great and is big on space as well while the interiors are plush too.

The talking point is the performance especially with the dual motor version while it is very well priced. The VF7 prices start at Rs 20.89 lakh plus the styling makes it an EV buy which stands out. The range of the car is also between 438 km and 532 km (ARAI).





Mahindra XEV 9S

The XEV 9s is a big seller because it is under Rs 20 lakh starting but has huge space on the inside along with proper SUV looks as well.

It is a tough and big SUV but the interiors are feature packed with triple screens and plenty of tech oriented features. The range is ample too with 521 to 679km range along with good real world figures. The XEV 9s is a practical 3 row SUV but with the features of the XEV 9e sibling.