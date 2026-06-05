Did BJP Offer K Annamalai A Rajya Sabha Seat Before His Resignation? Here's What We Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom K Annamalai resigned from the BJP leadership Friday.

Reports suggest he declined a Rajya Sabha nomination offer.

Subsequently, BJP ceded its Andhra Pradesh Rajya Sabha seat.

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai resigned from the party's primary membership on Friday (June 5, 2026), and his resignation was accepted by BJP national president Nitin Nabin. The development is being seen as a major political event in Tamil Nadu and a setback for the BJP.

Amid the resignation, reports have emerged claiming that the BJP had offered the former IPS officer a Rajya Sabha nomination for the upcoming elections, which he allegedly declined. However, no official confirmation has been issued regarding the claim.

Annamalai Left Out Of BJP's Candidate List

Citing sources, Hindustan reported that the BJP had proposed sending Annamalai to the Rajya Sabha. After he reportedly turned down the offer, the party on Thursday (June 4, 2026) released its first list of 11 candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections.

According to an India Today report, elections are due for four Rajya Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh. One of those seats was reportedly offered to Annamalai by the BJP. However, the party has now withdrawn its claim to that seat as well. Annamalai's name was not included in the BJP's list of 11 candidates.

Who Got Rajya Sabha Seat?

According to the report, leaders of NDA alliance parties held discussions on Thursday (June 4, 2026) over the allocation of candidates for the four Rajya Sabha seats from Andhra Pradesh. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister and TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, along with Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan.

It was initially decided that two of the four seats would go to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), while one seat each would be allotted to the BJP and the Jana Sena Party (JSP). However, following Annamalai's resignation, the equation reportedly changed. The BJP gave up its claim to the seat, and it has now gone to the TDP.