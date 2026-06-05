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HomeNewsIndiaDid BJP Offer K Annamalai A Rajya Sabha Seat Before His Resignation? Here's What We Know

Did BJP Offer K Annamalai A Rajya Sabha Seat Before His Resignation? Here's What We Know

Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai resigned from the party. Reports claim he declined a Rajya Sabha offer, after which BJP reportedly gave up its claim to an Andhra seat.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 05 Jun 2026 07:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • K Annamalai resigned from the BJP leadership Friday.
  • Reports suggest he declined a Rajya Sabha nomination offer.
  • Subsequently, BJP ceded its Andhra Pradesh Rajya Sabha seat.

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai resigned from the party's primary membership on Friday (June 5, 2026), and his resignation was accepted by BJP national president Nitin Nabin. The development is being seen as a major political event in Tamil Nadu and a setback for the BJP.

Amid the resignation, reports have emerged claiming that the BJP had offered the former IPS officer a Rajya Sabha nomination for the upcoming elections, which he allegedly declined. However, no official confirmation has been issued regarding the claim.

Annamalai Left Out Of BJP's Candidate List

Citing sources, Hindustan reported that the BJP had proposed sending Annamalai to the Rajya Sabha. After he reportedly turned down the offer, the party on Thursday (June 4, 2026) released its first list of 11 candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections.

According to an India Today report, elections are due for four Rajya Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh. One of those seats was reportedly offered to Annamalai by the BJP. However, the party has now withdrawn its claim to that seat as well. Annamalai's name was not included in the BJP's list of 11 candidates.

Who Got Rajya Sabha Seat?

According to the report, leaders of NDA alliance parties held discussions on Thursday (June 4, 2026) over the allocation of candidates for the four Rajya Sabha seats from Andhra Pradesh. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister and TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, along with Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan.

It was initially decided that two of the four seats would go to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), while one seat each would be allotted to the BJP and the Jana Sena Party (JSP). However, following Annamalai's resignation, the equation reportedly changed. The BJP gave up its claim to the seat, and it has now gone to the TDP.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What significant political event occurred regarding K Annamalai?

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai resigned from the party's primary membership on Friday, June 5, 2026. His resignation was accepted by BJP national president Nitin Nabin.

Was K Annamalai offered a Rajya Sabha nomination?

Reports indicate the BJP offered Annamalai a Rajya Sabha nomination for upcoming elections, which he allegedly declined. However, no official confirmation has been issued regarding this claim.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 05 Jun 2026 07:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
K Annamalai Tamil NAdu Annamalai Resignation Annamalai Resign
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