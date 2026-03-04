Renault’s Bridger Concept Could Bring A Compact 4x4 SUV To India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Renault has globally teased a new concept called as Bridger. The concept would be revealed on 10th March but for now isn't coming to India right away but will come later.

A Smaller 4x4 Positioned Below the Duster

The car has been designed in India and will be a smaller 4x4 model being below 4m. It will be slotted below the Duster and will be more rugged given the spare wheel at the back plus the chunkier proportions. This new model could be having AWD as well and will be rivalling the Jimny and Thar.

Positioning and India Plans

It will be sitting above the Kiger but below the Duster. Considering that it will be designed in India, the Bridger would be coming to India no doubt but is a year or two away.

It looks boxy and has a tougher look while the proportions have the same simple but proper SUV design cues as seen on the new Duster.





Focus on the Sub-4m SUV Space

This new SUV could be an important car for India given how appealing small SUVs are in terms of being below 4m in size. The car would be most likely made in India and exported as well.

As of now Renault is gearing up to launch the new Duster in India and it is ready after a long wait. The new Duster has also been extensively modified in India including being given new features as well along with a new look.

More details regarding this new concept though are awaited.