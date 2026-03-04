Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Renault's Bridger Concept Could Bring A Compact 4x4 SUV To India

Renault’s Bridger Concept Could Bring A Compact 4x4 SUV To India

It will be slotted below the Duster and will be more rugged given the spare wheel at the back plus the chunkier proportions.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 04 Mar 2026 06:32 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Renault has globally teased a new concept called as Bridger. The concept would be revealed on 10th March but for now isn't coming to India right away but will come later.

A Smaller 4x4 Positioned Below the Duster

The car has been designed in India and will be a smaller 4x4 model being below 4m. It will be slotted below the Duster and will be more rugged given the spare wheel at the back plus the chunkier proportions. This new model could be having AWD as well and will be rivalling the Jimny and Thar.

Positioning and India Plans

It will be sitting above the Kiger but below the Duster. Considering that it will be designed in India, the Bridger would be coming to India no doubt but is a year or two away.

It looks boxy and has a tougher look while the proportions have the same simple but proper SUV design cues as seen on the new Duster.


Renault’s Bridger Concept Could Bring A Compact 4x4 SUV To India

Focus on the Sub-4m SUV Space

This new SUV could be an important car for India given how appealing small SUVs are in terms of being below 4m in size. The car would be most likely made in India and exported as well.

As of now Renault is gearing up to launch the new Duster in India and it is ready after a long wait. The new Duster has also been extensively modified in India including being given new features as well along with a new look.

More details regarding this new concept though are awaited.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new Renault concept called?

The new Renault concept is called Bridger. It was globally teased and is set to be revealed on March 10th.

Will the Renault Bridger be launched in India soon?

The Renault Bridger will not be coming to India immediately but is expected to be launched in India a year or two from now.

What segment will the Renault Bridger compete in?

The Bridger is designed as a smaller 4x4 model, positioned below the Duster, and will rival vehicles like the Jimny and Thar.

Where was the Renault Bridger designed?

The Bridger concept has been designed in India. It is expected to be manufactured in India and potentially exported.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read
Published at : 04 Mar 2026 06:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
SUV Renault Compact Suv Renault Bridger
