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HomeAutoABP Live Exclusive: Honda Gears Up For New EV Launch, More Imported Cars Coming To India

ABP Live Exclusive: Honda Gears Up For New EV Launch, More Imported Cars Coming To India

Honda Cars India is preparing a major product offensive with a new EV, more imported models and potential performance cars as the brand sharpens its focus on the Indian market.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 28 May 2026 11:01 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Honda plans multiple new model launches in India.
  • New City and ZR-V are starters, performance cars coming.
  • Next launch is a new EV platform, not Elevate-based.

Honda Cars India is going full throttle with numerous launches planned for the coming few years. We have recently seen the new City and the ZR-V for starters while speaking to VP Sales and Marketing, Kunal Behl, he revealed that this is a start with various models planned in the pipeline.

The focus on Indian market is seen with the new City launching here before many other global markets while the ZR-V was chosen for India launch being the newer model over the CR-V. While available in limited numbers, the focus would be to bring many new CBU models including performance cars as well. Hence we can expect the likes of the Prelude to come which is a sports car.

Honda Cars recently announced its plans for India and that includes a new sub 4m SUV and other products.


ABP Live Exclusive: Honda Gears Up For New EV Launch, More Imported Cars Coming To India

EVs and Hybrid Strategy for India

Mr. Behl also said that their next launch is an EV which is the 0 Alpha while not being based on the Elevate but a new platform. The EV is the big focus for India and hybrid versions of Elevate aren't immediately on the radar but more hybrid cars can be considered going forward with our fuel prices plus other car makers bringing hybrids.


ABP Live Exclusive: Honda Gears Up For New EV Launch, More Imported Cars Coming To India

So going forward there is going to be a mix of CBU imported launches and local products from Honda in India. Honda currently has the Amaze, City and Elevate while adding the ZR-V to the range whose prices and deliveries date would be announced soon.

ALSO READ: Mercedes-Benz Brings First Hybrid To India With S-Class Plug-In Hybrid

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are Honda Cars India's future plans for the Indian market?

Honda Cars India has numerous launches planned, including new CBU models and locally produced vehicles like a sub-4m SUV. They are focusing on bringing performance cars and EVs to India.

What new models can we expect from Honda in India soon?

Following the new City and ZR-V, Honda plans to introduce a new EV called the 0 Alpha. They also indicated a potential return of performance models like the Prelude.

What is Honda's strategy regarding EVs and hybrids in India?

Honda's next launch will be the EV 0 Alpha, built on a new platform. While hybrid versions of the Elevate are not immediate plans, the company is considering more hybrid cars in the future.

Besides the Amaze, City, and Elevate, what other models does Honda currently offer or will offer in India?

Honda has added the ZR-V to its range in India. Pricing and delivery dates for the ZR-V are expected to be announced soon.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 28 May 2026 10:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Honda EVs Honda New Ev Launch
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