ABP Live Exclusive: Honda Gears Up For New EV Launch, More Imported Cars Coming To India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Honda plans multiple new model launches in India.

New City and ZR-V are starters, performance cars coming.

Next launch is a new EV platform, not Elevate-based.

Honda Cars India is going full throttle with numerous launches planned for the coming few years. We have recently seen the new City and the ZR-V for starters while speaking to VP Sales and Marketing, Kunal Behl, he revealed that this is a start with various models planned in the pipeline.

The focus on Indian market is seen with the new City launching here before many other global markets while the ZR-V was chosen for India launch being the newer model over the CR-V. While available in limited numbers, the focus would be to bring many new CBU models including performance cars as well. Hence we can expect the likes of the Prelude to come which is a sports car.

Honda Cars recently announced its plans for India and that includes a new sub 4m SUV and other products.





EVs and Hybrid Strategy for India

Mr. Behl also said that their next launch is an EV which is the 0 Alpha while not being based on the Elevate but a new platform. The EV is the big focus for India and hybrid versions of Elevate aren't immediately on the radar but more hybrid cars can be considered going forward with our fuel prices plus other car makers bringing hybrids.





So going forward there is going to be a mix of CBU imported launches and local products from Honda in India. Honda currently has the Amaze, City and Elevate while adding the ZR-V to the range whose prices and deliveries date would be announced soon.

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