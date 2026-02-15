Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Hyundai Verna Facelift Interiors Will Get These Changes!

Hyundai Verna Facelift Interiors Will Get These Changes!

The new Verna would be a facelift after the car was launched two years back while now the facelift will bring in more exciting news for sedan buyers as launches have dried up here.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 15 Feb 2026 11:41 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Hyundai is readying the new Verna facelift for India launch later this year. The new Verna will be a facelift but the styling will get significant changes even if the basic silhouette remains the same. The front end would be tweaked and the bumper would be new. The light bar will remain though but the headlamps would be new. There would be new alloys and new colours as well. At the rear the tail-lamps would be new and the light signature would be tweaked. The interiors would be having more changes and that includes the new revised steering wheel as seen on the new Venue.

It will have the new logo in Morse code too. There would be joined screens but the infotainment would be all new and changed with the latest connectivity. There would be some feature additions too but the Verna is already one of the best equipped sedans right now. However, some new features could be added. The Verna facelift will come with the same set of engines which means a naturally aspirated petrol and a turbo petrol. The turbo petrol could get a racier N Line variant to further distinguish it. The new Verna facelift would be more premium like the new Sonata and will get more technology as well as new looks.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Published at : 15 Feb 2026 10:31 PM (IST)
India Launch Hyundai Verna Facelift Midsize Sedan
