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HomeAutoFerrari’s New Electric Luce May Be Its Most Controversial Car Yet

Ferrari’s New Electric Luce May Be Its Most Controversial Car Yet

The look does not have the traditional svelte appearance of a Ferrari while not being as sleek as the Ferrari Purosangue.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 26 May 2026 01:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ferrari's first all-electric SUV, the Luce, features a controversial, unconventional design.
  • Outsourced design by ex-Apple executive Jony Ive influences its unique appearance.
  • The Luce boasts a spacious five-seater cabin with retro interior touches.

The all new Luce is the first all electric Ferrari and it packs over 1000 bhp via it's four electric motors but that's irrelevant here. The talking point is the strange appearance and whether it deserves the Ferrari badge? It is a massive SUV and not a svelte Ferrari but the look is not what we are used to.

The proportions look like a cab forward SUV and the Luce uses a new platform as well. It has rear hinged doors but the design is the controversial bit while it looks like an imaginary Apple car with a Ferrari logo. Not surprisingly since the design work was outsourced to an agency headed by ex Apple designer Sir Jony Ive.


Ferrari’s New Electric Luce May Be Its Most Controversial Car Yet

Design Debate and Interior Details

The look does not have the traditional svelte appearance of a Ferrari while not being as sleek as the Ferrari Purosangue. The range too isn't the highest at 531km.

The interior meanwhile does look appealing with retro touches and has plenty of physical buttons. The wheelbase is long though and the interior seems to have plenty of space being the first 5 seater cabin. The steering wheel for example is thin like some of the classical Ferraris and the cabin looks cool which reminds you of Ferraris past.


Ferrari’s New Electric Luce May Be Its Most Controversial Car Yet

The styling though is strange since its a radical departure from what we are used to from Ferrari and also whether we really need a car like this from them. Lamborghini has abandoned it's EV for example. For now, this is the most controversial car Ferrari has made by far.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new all-electric Ferrari called?

The new all-electric Ferrari is called the Luce. It is the first all-electric model from the brand.

What is the most controversial aspect of the Luce?

The most controversial aspect of the Luce is its strange appearance, which is a radical departure from traditional Ferrari styling. Many question if it deserves the Ferrari badge.

What are some of the interior features of the Luce?

The interior of the Luce features retro touches, plenty of physical buttons, and a thin steering wheel reminiscent of classical Ferraris. It is also the first 5-seater cabin from Ferrari.

What is the range of the Luce?

The range of the Luce is 531km. This is noted as not being the highest range available.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 26 May 2026 01:24 PM (IST)
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Ferrari Controversial Electric Luce
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