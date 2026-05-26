Ferrari’s New Electric Luce May Be Its Most Controversial Car Yet

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ferrari's first all-electric SUV, the Luce, features a controversial, unconventional design.

Outsourced design by ex-Apple executive Jony Ive influences its unique appearance.

The Luce boasts a spacious five-seater cabin with retro interior touches.

The all new Luce is the first all electric Ferrari and it packs over 1000 bhp via it's four electric motors but that's irrelevant here. The talking point is the strange appearance and whether it deserves the Ferrari badge? It is a massive SUV and not a svelte Ferrari but the look is not what we are used to.

The proportions look like a cab forward SUV and the Luce uses a new platform as well. It has rear hinged doors but the design is the controversial bit while it looks like an imaginary Apple car with a Ferrari logo. Not surprisingly since the design work was outsourced to an agency headed by ex Apple designer Sir Jony Ive.





Design Debate and Interior Details

The look does not have the traditional svelte appearance of a Ferrari while not being as sleek as the Ferrari Purosangue. The range too isn't the highest at 531km.

The interior meanwhile does look appealing with retro touches and has plenty of physical buttons. The wheelbase is long though and the interior seems to have plenty of space being the first 5 seater cabin. The steering wheel for example is thin like some of the classical Ferraris and the cabin looks cool which reminds you of Ferraris past.





The styling though is strange since its a radical departure from what we are used to from Ferrari and also whether we really need a car like this from them. Lamborghini has abandoned it's EV for example. For now, this is the most controversial car Ferrari has made by far.