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HomeAutoBYD To Launch Sealion 6 Plug In Hybrid SUV In India?

BYD To Launch Sealion 6 Plug In Hybrid SUV In India?

The Sealion 6 was previously shown at the Auto Expo in India and now it could be coming here. 

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 26 May 2026 11:16 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BYD to unveil first plug-in hybrid SUV, likely Sealion 6.
  • Sealion 6 features 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 26.6kWh battery.
  • New SUV offers substantial electric range and 1,092km total.

BYD has announced that it will showcase its first plug in hybrid SUV on the 9th of next month and it will most likely be the Sealion 6 PHEV. 

The Sealion 6 was previously shown at the Auto Expo in India and now it could be coming here. 


BYD To Launch Sealion 6 Plug In Hybrid SUV In India?

It will be sold alongside the Sealion 7 EV which has been its best selling model in India. 

Sealion 6 Plug

However the plug in hybrid model would be it's first for India. 

Features

The Sealion 6 has a similar design to the Sealion 7 but has a more practical look. 

The powertrain for the Sealion 6 is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine and a turbo-petrol while both come with a battery pack. 

The smaller one with the NA petrol and 18.3kWh option while the one for India will be the 26.6kWh battery with the turbo petrol. 

Both offer a substantial electric only range and the total range for the Sealion 6 PHEV is a staggering 1,092km. 

The Sealion 6 would be priced along side the Sealion 7 while it would be aimed at increasing sales for BYD in India. 

ALSO READ: Ferrari’s New Electric Luce May Be Its Most Controversial Car Yet

The Sealion 6 would be the first plug in hybrid SUV in its class and will be in premium segment. 

Whether the model in question is indeed that or something else is something we have to see while for now the Sealion 6 plug in hybrid would appeal to those who need the efficiency and don't have a charging setup.

ALSO READ: Mercedes-Benz Brings First Hybrid To India With S-Class Plug-In Hybrid

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What new vehicle is BYD set to showcase next month?

BYD will showcase its first plug-in hybrid SUV, likely the Sealion 6 PHEV, on the 9th of next month.

What is the expected powertrain for the Sealion 6 PHEV?

The Sealion 6 PHEV will feature a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a 26.6kWh battery pack.

What is the total range of the Sealion 6 PHEV?

The Sealion 6 PHEV boasts a total range of an impressive 1,092 km.

Where will the Sealion 6 PHEV be positioned in the market?

The Sealion 6 PHEV will be BYD's first plug-in hybrid SUV in its class and will compete in the premium segment.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 26 May 2026 10:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
BYD Hybrid SUV INDIA BYD Sealion 6 Plug Launch
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