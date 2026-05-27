MG Majestor Prices Revealed: Cheaper Than Toyota Fortuner?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MG Majestor SUV pricing revealed, starting at Rs 40.99 lakh.

Flagship SUV boasts twin-turbo diesel, longest dimensions in segment.

Features include triple differential locks, 10 off-road modes.

After a long wait, MG has finally revealed prices of the Majestor and it starts at Rs 40.99 lakh for the 4x2 automatic while the 4x4 automatic 7 seater is Rs 44.9 lakh ex-showroom. The Majestor is the flagship SUV of MG and comes with a twin turbo diesel engine which develops 215.5 PS and 478.5 Nm torque.

Importantly, the Majestor is the longest at 5046mm, Widest 2016mm & Tallest 1870mm in the segment along with a 2950 mm wheelbase. Other details include Triple Differential Locks (front, rear, and centre), 10 off-road modes and Crawl Control Mode. The Majestor also has a ground clearance of 219mm and an 810 mm water wading capability.

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Meanwhile comfort features include Front Ventilated and massage seats with driver memory and welcome function, 3-zone climate control with 220V power outlet and dual wireless chargers and a 12 JBL surround-sound system.

The Majestor also has a 70 percent buyback scheme.





Fortuner Rival?

In terms of comparison between the Fortuner, the Majestor prices are competitive since the Fortuner top-end is more expensive. The Fortuner is priced between Rs. 34.76 Lakh and Rs. 50.46 Lakh (ex-showroom).

The Majestor in comparison we feel is well loaded, has space and the buy back scheme will also be another selling point. For the price the Majestor is the biggest car around and comes across as the toughest competitor to the Fortuner.





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