Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoMG Majestor Prices Revealed: Cheaper Than Toyota Fortuner?

MG Majestor Prices Revealed: Cheaper Than Toyota Fortuner?

Importantly, the Majestor is the longest at 5046mm, Widest 2016mm & Tallest 1870mm in the segment along with a 2950 mm wheelbase.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 27 May 2026 04:12 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • MG Majestor SUV pricing revealed, starting at Rs 40.99 lakh.
  • Flagship SUV boasts twin-turbo diesel, longest dimensions in segment.
  • Features include triple differential locks, 10 off-road modes.

After a long wait, MG has finally revealed prices of the Majestor and it starts at Rs 40.99 lakh for the 4x2 automatic while the 4x4 automatic 7 seater is Rs 44.9 lakh ex-showroom. The Majestor is the flagship SUV of MG and comes with a twin turbo diesel engine which develops 215.5 PS and 478.5 Nm torque.

Importantly, the Majestor is the longest at 5046mm, Widest 2016mm & Tallest 1870mm in the segment along with a 2950 mm wheelbase. Other details include Triple Differential Locks (front, rear, and centre), 10 off-road modes and Crawl Control Mode. The Majestor also has a ground clearance of 219mm and an 810 mm water wading capability.

ALSO READ: Mercedes-Benz Brings First Hybrid To India With S-Class Plug-In Hybrid

Meanwhile comfort features include Front Ventilated and massage seats with driver memory and welcome function, 3-zone climate control with 220V power outlet and dual wireless chargers and a 12 JBL surround-sound system.

The Majestor also has a 70 percent buyback scheme.


MG Majestor Prices Revealed: Cheaper Than Toyota Fortuner?

Fortuner Rival?

In terms of comparison between the Fortuner, the Majestor prices are competitive since the Fortuner top-end is more expensive. The Fortuner is priced between Rs. 34.76 Lakh and Rs. 50.46 Lakh (ex-showroom).

The Majestor in comparison we feel is well loaded, has space and the buy back scheme will also be another selling point. For the price the Majestor is the biggest car around and comes across as the toughest competitor to the Fortuner.


MG Majestor Prices Revealed: Cheaper Than Toyota Fortuner?

ALSO READ: Ferrari’s New Electric Luce May Be Its Most Controversial Car Yet

Before You Go

Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the starting price of the MG Majestor?

The MG Majestor starts at Rs 40.99 lakh for the 4x2 automatic variant and Rs 44.9 lakh for the 4x4 automatic 7-seater variant (ex-showroom).

What are the dimensions of the MG Majestor?

The Majestor is the longest, widest, and tallest in its segment, with dimensions of 5046mm (length), 2016mm (width), and 1870mm (height), and a wheelbase of 2950 mm.

What off-road features does the MG Majestor offer?

It includes Triple Differential Locks, 10 off-road modes, Crawl Control Mode, a ground clearance of 219mm, and an 810mm water wading capability.

What comfort features are available in the MG Majestor?

The Majestor offers front ventilated and massage seats with driver memory, 3-zone climate control, dual wireless chargers, and a 12 JBL surround-sound system.

How does the MG Majestor compare to the Toyota Fortuner?

The Majestor is priced competitively, is larger, and well-loaded, making it a tough competitor to the Fortuner, especially with its 70 percent buyback scheme.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read More
Published at : 27 May 2026 04:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
MG Majestor Majestor Vs Fortuner
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Auto
MG Majestor Prices Revealed: Cheaper Than Toyota Fortuner?
MG Majestor Prices Revealed: Cheaper Than Toyota Fortuner?
Auto
BYD To Launch Sealion 6 Plug In Hybrid SUV In India?
BYD To Launch Sealion 6 Plug In Hybrid SUV In India?
Auto
Ferrari’s New Electric Luce May Be Its Most Controversial Car Yet
Ferrari’s New Electric Luce May Be Its Most Controversial Car Yet
Auto
Mercedes-Benz Brings First Hybrid To India With S-Class Plug-In Hybrid
Mercedes-Benz Brings First Hybrid To India With S-Class Plug-In Hybrid
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Amit Shah Launches Border Security Mission, Orders Crackdown on Infiltration and Drug Smuggling
Breaking: ₹1,150 Crore Cocaine Seized at Mundra Port, 115 Kg Drug Consignment From Pakistan Busted
Breaking: Supreme Court Upholds SIR Process, Calls Election Commission Powers Constitutional and Valid
Breaking: Mumbai Goat Sacrifice Row Spreads to Goregaon, BMC Removes Animals Amid Rising Society Tensions
Karnataka Power Struggle: Siddaramaiah Refuses RS Offer, CM Change Buzz Intensifies in Congress
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget