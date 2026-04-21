Renault Duster vs Kia Seltos: Which 5-Star SUV Scores Higher In BNCAP Tests?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Renault Duster and Kia Seltos achieve 5-star safety ratings.

Duster leads child occupant protection; Seltos slightly higher for adults.

Both SUVs feature advanced safety tech like airbags and ADAS.

The latest BNCAP test result has been of the new Renault Duster which has also scored a perfect 5 stars but how are its scores in comparison to the new Kia Seltos which is also a 5 star winner.

Adult and Child Occupant Protection Scores

The new Duster has scored 30.49/32.00 in the Adult occupant protection while the new Seltos 31.70/32 points. The new Duster meanwhile has scored 45.00/49.00 in the child occupant protection test. If we talk about the new Kia Seltos for the same, the score has been 45.00/49.00 also.

That means these two new compact SUVs are safe while in terms of the equipment list, you get 6 airbags, three-pointed seatbelts and ISOFIX, electronic stability program, hill-hold control, hill-descent control, ADAS etc.





Variants Tested and Pricing

For the new Duster, BNCAP used Evolution, Techno and Iconic 1.3T variants while in the new Seltos, the HTE(O) and GTX variants were tested.

In terms of pricing the new Seltos is a bit more expensive at the top-end with prices starting at Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 20.19 lakh. The new Duster on the other hand starts from Rs 10.5 lakh to Rs 18.6 lakh.

These BNCAP tests show the newer compact SUVs being safer now with 5 star scores while the child as well as adult occupant test protection scores are also improving. The new Duster and the Seltos are the latest launches along with the Tata Sierra as well. The new Seltos for now has the highest score here.

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