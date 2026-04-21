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HomeAutoRenault Duster vs Kia Seltos: Which 5-Star SUV Scores Higher In BNCAP Tests?

Renault Duster vs Kia Seltos: Which 5-Star SUV Scores Higher In BNCAP Tests?

For the new Duster, BNCAP used Evolution, Techno and Iconic 1.3T variants while in the new Seltos, the HTE(O) and GTX variants were tested.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 12:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Renault Duster and Kia Seltos achieve 5-star safety ratings.
  • Duster leads child occupant protection; Seltos slightly higher for adults.
  • Both SUVs feature advanced safety tech like airbags and ADAS.

The latest BNCAP test result has been of the new Renault Duster which has also scored a perfect 5 stars but how are its scores in comparison to the new Kia Seltos which is also a 5 star winner.

Adult and Child Occupant Protection Scores

The new Duster has scored 30.49/32.00 in the Adult occupant protection while the new Seltos 31.70/32 points. The new Duster meanwhile has scored 45.00/49.00 in the child occupant protection test. If we talk about the new Kia Seltos for the same, the score has been 45.00/49.00 also.

That means these two new compact SUVs are safe while in terms of the equipment list, you get 6 airbags, three-pointed seatbelts and ISOFIX, electronic stability program, hill-hold control, hill-descent control, ADAS etc.


Renault Duster vs Kia Seltos: Which 5-Star SUV Scores Higher In BNCAP Tests?

Variants Tested and Pricing

For the new Duster, BNCAP used Evolution, Techno and Iconic 1.3T variants while in the new Seltos, the HTE(O) and GTX variants were tested.

In terms of pricing the new Seltos is a bit more expensive at the top-end with prices starting at Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 20.19 lakh. The new Duster on the other hand starts from Rs 10.5 lakh to Rs 18.6 lakh.

These BNCAP tests show the newer compact SUVs being safer now with 5 star scores while the child as well as adult occupant test protection scores are also improving. The new Duster and the Seltos are the latest launches along with the Tata Sierra as well. The new Seltos for now has the highest score here.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How do the Renault Duster and Kia Seltos compare in adult occupant protection scores?

The new Duster scored 30.49/32.00, while the new Seltos achieved 31.70/32 points in adult occupant protection.

What were the child occupant protection scores for the new Duster and Kia Seltos?

Both the new Duster and the new Kia Seltos scored 45.00/49.00 in the child occupant protection test.

Which SUV is more expensive between the new Renault Duster and Kia Seltos?

The new Kia Seltos is slightly more expensive, with top-end prices ranging from Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 20.19 lakh, compared to the Duster's Rs 10.5 lakh to Rs 18.6 lakh.

Which variants of the Renault Duster and Kia Seltos were tested by BNCAP?

For the Duster, the Evolution, Techno, and Iconic 1.3T variants were tested. The Kia Seltos had its HTE(O) and GTX variants tested.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 12:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Renault Kia Seltos Duster Duster Vs Seltos
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