‘Vendetta Politics’: BJP Says AAP Using Punjab Police After FIRs On Ex-MP Sandeep Pathak

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Two FIRs filed against MP Sandeep Pathak in Punjab.

BJP alleges AAP's vendetta politics against defectors.

Party questions timing and motive behind the cases.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday accused the Aam Aadmi Party of indulging in “vendetta politics” after two FIRs were registered in Punjab against Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak, days after he quit AAP and joined the BJP.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that the AAP leadership was targeting dissenters and misusing state machinery for political retaliation.

Two FIRs Filed Against Sandeep Pathak

Two FIRs have been registered against Pathak in Punjab, though the exact reason behind the cases has not yet been made public.

Government sources told HT that the FIRs were filed under non-bailable sections.

“Punjab Police is making efforts to arrest the accused as FIRs have been registered under non-bailable sections,” HT earlier reported, citing government sources.

There has been no official confirmation from Punjab Police so far regarding the FIRs.

When asked about the development, Pathak told ANI: “I have no idea of any FIR against me.”

Poonawalla Alleges Political Retaliation

Reacting to the development, Poonawalla said on X, “Two FIRs have been filed against Sandeep Pathak, who until recently was in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a Rajya Sabha MP and general secretary (organisation). What is baffling is the shameless, brazen vendetta politics being pursued by Arvind Kejriwal, with Bhagwant Mann complicit in it.”

He further alleged, “It is clear this has been done out of vendetta politics by Kejriwal, who is extremely vengeful and vindictive, and misuses the Punjab Police to pursue such political vendetta.”

BJP Questions Timing Of FIRs

Questioning the timing of the cases, Poonawalla asked, “If these cases existed from the beginning, why were FIRs not filed earlier? If he was corrupt, why was he kept in the party for so long, especially when he was the general secretary (organisation)? Has any new material surfaced in the last few days, or has the alleged corruption occurred only now?”

He also claimed that several former AAP leaders, including Yogendra Yadav, Mayank Gandhi, Ashish Khetan, Ashutosh and Alka Lamba, had previously been “hounded” after leaving the party.

Tarun Chugh Echoes BJP Charge

BJP leader Tarun Chugh also criticised the Punjab government over the FIRs.

“A palpable atmosphere of resentment against the AAP government has taken root in the minds of the people. It is out of this very frustration, despair, and angst that these vindictive actions are being carried out. However, the people of Punjab are not ones to be intimidated; Punjab will not bow down,” ANI quoted him as saying.

AAP Hit By Wave Of Rajya Sabha Defections

Pathak was among the seven Rajya Sabha MPs who recently quit AAP and merged with the BJP.

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The others include Raghav Chadha, Swati Maliwal, Rajinder Gupta, Vikramjit Sahney, Harbhajan Singh and Ashok Mittal.

Except for Maliwal, all are MPs from Punjab.

Their departure reduced AAP’s Rajya Sabha strength from 10 to three, dealing a major blow to the party ahead of the Punjab elections.

Fresh Pressure After Trident Raid Row

Earlier this week, the AAP government also faced criticism after the Punjab Pollution Control Board raided the Dhaula unit of Trident Group.

The unit is linked to Rajya Sabha MP Rajinder Gupta, founder of the textile major, who also recently switched from AAP to BJP.

The party had rejected allegations of political targeting.