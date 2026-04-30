Tata Altroz Diesel Long-Term Review: Mileage, Reliability Tested

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Long-term Tata Altroz diesel logged over 5000km.

Punchy 1.5L diesel engine offers highway efficiency, good torque.

Superb suspension handles bad roads; good features enhance comfort.

Can the only diesel hatchback survive our gruelling 2 month long term test where we put over 5000km?

Lucknow, Jaipur, Dehradun to name a few as our current long term diesel Tata Altroz has been regularly put through long distances by all of us. Initially it was used by me for a month where I took it to Jaipur and Chandigarh while later my colleague Arshad took it to Lucknow as well.

Engine and Driving Experience

The reason for the popularity of the Altroz diesel as you guessed it right is the engine which promises efficiency which petrols can't dream of. Diesel hatchbacks are a dying breed and the Altroz the is the only premium hatch to get this engine. The diesel engine in question is a 1.5l unit with 90bhp and 200Nm. Unlike the Nexon, the Altroz diesel does not come with an automatic but unlike the Punch, the Altroz has a diesel which is rare.





The diesel engine is punchy and has ample torque which is perfectly suited for long journeys. There is hardly any turbo lag on the highway but the mid range is strong and it effortlessly cruises at high speeds. That said, some diesel clatter is evident while you think a 6 speed manual would have been more relaxing even though the current 5 speed does the job mostly. The gearbox has a light enough clutch (for a diesel) but the shift could be smoother.

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Efficiency and Comfort

The best bit is the efficiency which has been 26kmpl on the highway while in the city it dropped to 17/18kmpl- great numbers although the small fuel tank could have been bigger. In the city you do yearn for an automatic with a heavier clutch than its (petrol) rivals but there is enough torque mostly not to constantly downshift.

The suspension is superb though and it feels tough with the same SUV like appeal when driven over bad roads while the ground clearance is more than enough. The steering is light enough and it feels compact for the city but probably with the same toughness as a small SUV.





Features and Practicality

Other things we liked include the fact that there are no squeaks or rattles, no issues that we have faced till now while functions like the 360 degree camera and the audio system really make everyday life easy. It also looks fantastic with this colour while the flush door handles being cool aren't practical. The new interiors are much better in look and feel even though the light upholstery is already dirty and requires constant cleaning to maintain.





Verdict

Overall, the on road top-end Altroz diesel isn't cheap in terms of its price and there is no automatic but if you do long journeys and think SUVs are too common, then the Altroz diesel is the only choice. If you do the kind of mileage which requires a lot of highway use the Altroz diesel makes sense- it did for us.

What we like- efficiency, build quality, features, looks, ride and handling

What we don't like- Diesel is noisy, no automatic and gearshift could be better

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