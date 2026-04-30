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HomeAutoTata Altroz Diesel Long-Term Review: Mileage, Reliability Tested

Tata Altroz Diesel Long-Term Review: Mileage, Reliability Tested

After over 5,000km across cities and highways, the Tata Altroz diesel is put through a demanding long-term test to evaluate its real-world mileage, performance and everyday reliability.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 12:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Long-term Tata Altroz diesel logged over 5000km.
  • Punchy 1.5L diesel engine offers highway efficiency, good torque.
  • Superb suspension handles bad roads; good features enhance comfort.

Can the only diesel hatchback survive our gruelling 2 month long term test where we put over 5000km?

Lucknow, Jaipur, Dehradun to name a few as our current long term diesel Tata Altroz has been regularly put through long distances by all of us. Initially it was used by me for a month where I took it to Jaipur and Chandigarh while later my colleague Arshad took it to Lucknow as well.

Engine and Driving Experience

The reason for the popularity of the Altroz diesel as you guessed it right is the engine which promises efficiency which petrols can't dream of. Diesel hatchbacks are a dying breed and the Altroz the is the only premium hatch to get this engine. The diesel engine in question is a 1.5l unit with 90bhp and 200Nm. Unlike the Nexon, the Altroz diesel does not come with an automatic but unlike the Punch, the Altroz has a diesel which is rare.


Tata Altroz Diesel Long-Term Review: Mileage, Reliability Tested

The diesel engine is punchy and has ample torque which is perfectly suited for long journeys. There is hardly any turbo lag on the highway but the mid range is strong and it effortlessly cruises at high speeds. That said, some diesel clatter is evident while you think a 6 speed manual would have been more relaxing even though the current 5 speed does the job mostly. The gearbox has a light enough clutch (for a diesel) but the shift could be smoother.

Also Read : Can JSW Motors Challenge Toyota, Mahindra In India’s SUV Battle?

Efficiency and Comfort

The best bit is the efficiency which has been 26kmpl on the highway while in the city it dropped to 17/18kmpl- great numbers although the small fuel tank could have been bigger. In the city you do yearn for an automatic with a heavier clutch than its (petrol) rivals but there is enough torque mostly not to constantly downshift.

The suspension is superb though and it feels tough with the same SUV like appeal when driven over bad roads while the ground clearance is more than enough. The steering is light enough and it feels compact for the city but probably with the same toughness as a small SUV.


Tata Altroz Diesel Long-Term Review: Mileage, Reliability Tested

Features and Practicality

Other things we liked include the fact that there are no squeaks or rattles, no issues that we have faced till now while functions like the 360 degree camera and the audio system really make everyday life easy. It also looks fantastic with this colour while the flush door handles being cool aren't practical. The new interiors are much better in look and feel even though the light upholstery is already dirty and requires constant cleaning to maintain.


Tata Altroz Diesel Long-Term Review: Mileage, Reliability Tested

Verdict

Overall, the on road top-end Altroz diesel isn't cheap in terms of its price and there is no automatic but if you do long journeys and think SUVs are too common, then the Altroz diesel is the only choice. If you do the kind of mileage which requires a lot of highway use the Altroz diesel makes sense- it did for us.

What we like- efficiency, build quality, features, looks, ride and handling

What we don't like- Diesel is noisy, no automatic and gearshift could be better

Also Read : Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift First Look: Now With More Range And Features

Before You Go

Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the fuel efficiency of the Tata Altroz diesel?

The Tata Altroz diesel achieves an impressive 26kmpl on the highway and around 17-18kmpl in the city. This makes it a very efficient choice for long journeys.

What are the engine specifications of the Tata Altroz diesel?

The Altroz diesel is powered by a 1.5-liter engine that produces 90bhp and 200Nm of torque. It comes with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Is the Tata Altroz diesel suitable for long drives?

Yes, the Altroz diesel is well-suited for long journeys due to its punchy engine, ample torque, and comfortable ride. It cruises effortlessly at high speeds.

What are the pros and cons of the Tata Altroz diesel?

Pros include great efficiency, solid build quality, good features, attractive looks, and a comfortable ride. Cons are a noisy diesel engine, lack of an automatic option, and a gearbox that could be smoother.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 30 Apr 2026 12:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tata Altroz TATA Tata Altroz Diesel Review Tata Altroz Diesel
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