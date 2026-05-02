After SC Relief, ECI Deploys 242 Extra Observers For Bengal Counting, Tightens Security

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Election Commission deploys 165 counting and 77 police observers.

Observers ensure secure, peaceful, and transparent vote counting.

QR codes, mobile bans, and micro-observers regulate entry.

The Election Commission of India has deployed 165 Additional Counting Observers and 77 Police Observers across West Bengal to strengthen oversight and security for counting of votes in the 2026 Assembly elections.

The move comes ahead of counting day as the Commission steps up measures to ensure a secure, peaceful and transparent counting process across the state.

Additional Counting Observers For 165 Constituencies

According to the Election Commission, Additional Counting Observers have been appointed for 165 Assembly Constituencies that have more than one counting hall.

These officers will assist the designated Counting Observers in supervising the counting process.

77 Police Observers To Oversee Security Around Counting Centres

The Commission has also deployed 77 Police Observers to monitor security and law-and-order arrangements around counting centres.

They will ensure that security arrangements comply with Election Commission guidelines and function in coordination with Counting Observers and other election personnel.

However, the Commission clarified that Police Observers will not enter the counting hall under any circumstances on counting day.

Appointments Made Under Constitutional Powers

The appointments have been made under Article 324 of the Constitution of India and Section 20B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

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During their deployment, the observers will be deemed to be on deputation to the Election Commission and will function under its superintendence and control.

QR Code Entry, Mobile Ban Inside Counting Halls

The Election Commission said entry into counting centres will be strictly regulated through QR code-based photo ID cards issued by Returning Officers through ECINet.

Identity cards will be issued to Returning Officers, counting personnel, candidates and their agents through the dedicated ECINet module.

The Commission has also directed that no person other than the Counting Observer and Returning Officer will be allowed to carry a mobile phone inside the counting hall.

Cross-Verification Measures Put In Place

To ensure transparency, Form 17C-II containing counting results from Control Units will be prepared by Counting Supervisors in the presence of Counting Agents and shared with them for signatures.

The process will be repeated if counting agents so request.

Additionally, Micro-Observers deployed at each counting table will independently record the result displayed on the Control Unit and submit it to the Counting Observer after every round for cross-verification.

ECI Says Measures Aim For Peaceful, Transparent Counting

The Commission said the additional deployment and procedural safeguards are intended to ensure that counting is conducted in a secure, peaceful, intimidation-free and transparent environment.