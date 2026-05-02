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HomeElectionTMC-BJP Supporters Clash During Repolling in Bengal's South 24 Parganas, 3 Arrested

TMC-BJP Supporters Clash During Repolling in Bengal's South 24 Parganas, 3 Arrested

TMC and BJP supporters clashed during repolling at 15 booths in South 24 Parganas. Protests over alleged threats surfaced, three arrested, and police launched an inquiry amid EVM-related controversy.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 02 May 2026 03:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trinamool and BJP supporters clashed during West Bengal repolling.
  • Residents alleged threats from Trinamool workers ahead of counting.

Supporters of the Trinamool Congress and the BJP clashed in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas on Friday during repolling at 15 booths, officials said, with visuals showing chaotic scenes from the area. Repolling was conducted across 11 polling stations in the Magrahat Paschim Assembly constituency and four in Diamond Harbour, following orders from the Election Commission over alleged electoral malpractices. Voting began peacefully in the morning.

Tensions escalated in Falta, where residents staged protests, alleging intimidation and threats by Trinamool workers ahead of the vote counting scheduled for Monday. Some locals claimed they were warned of violence if opposition candidates emerged victorious.

'If BJP Wins TMC Will Carry Out Bloodshed': Protestor

"Trinamool's Israfil Chowkidar has threatened us that if these people win, they will burn our houses and carry out bloodshed," a female resident told news agency ANI.

Another woman who claimed she voted for Trinamool expressed shock that a leader of the same party targeted her. "We voted for Trinamool, yet they attacked us. We want him to be arrested. We need safety for women," she said.

Police Filed Complaint, Say 'Inquiry Underway'

At the clash, Abhishek, Additional SP, told PTI, "A complaint was received and inquiry is underway. I can't say more than that. Three people were arrested and further inquiry is being done."

He also said that the police will not let protesters block the national highway as repolling is currently underway in Diamond Harbour PD and if they block the national highway, it will be cut-off from Kolkata.  

Repolling Underway In 15 Booths

The Election Commission reported that by 2 pm, voter turnout stood at 56.33 per cent in Magrahat Paschim and 54.9 per cent in Diamond Harbour, taking the overall turnout to 55.57 per cent.

Separately, fresh controversy erupted over alleged irregularities in strong rooms storing electronic voting machines (EVMs). The Trinamool Congress lodged a complaint against a returning officer, accusing unauthorised handling of postal ballots, while the BJP alleged that a strong room had been opened without permission, prompting an inquiry.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in South 24 Parganas on Friday?

Trinamool Congress and BJP supporters clashed in South 24 Parganas during repolling at 15 booths due to alleged electoral malpractices.

Why was repolling conducted?

Repolling was conducted in 15 booths across Magrahat Paschim and Diamond Harbour constituencies following orders from the Election Commission over alleged electoral malpractices.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 02 May 2026 03:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Assembly Election Mamata Banerjee TMC VS BJP West Bengal Election 2026 Elections 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner Repolling In 15 Polling Booths Repolling In South 24 Parangas
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