Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trinamool and BJP supporters clashed during West Bengal repolling.

Residents alleged threats from Trinamool workers ahead of counting.

Supporters of the Trinamool Congress and the BJP clashed in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas on Friday during repolling at 15 booths, officials said, with visuals showing chaotic scenes from the area. Repolling was conducted across 11 polling stations in the Magrahat Paschim Assembly constituency and four in Diamond Harbour, following orders from the Election Commission over alleged electoral malpractices. Voting began peacefully in the morning.

VIDEO | West Bengal Elections 2026: BJP, TMC supporters clash in South 24 Parganas during repolling. BJP supporters allege they are being prevented from voting. Heavy security deployed.#WestBengalPollsWithPTI #AssemblyPollsWithPTI



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/7k2yweGIhR May 2, 2026

Tensions escalated in Falta, where residents staged protests, alleging intimidation and threats by Trinamool workers ahead of the vote counting scheduled for Monday. Some locals claimed they were warned of violence if opposition candidates emerged victorious.

'If BJP Wins TMC Will Carry Out Bloodshed': Protestor

"Trinamool's Israfil Chowkidar has threatened us that if these people win, they will burn our houses and carry out bloodshed," a female resident told news agency ANI.

#WATCH | A local woman says, "TMC's Israfil Chowkidar has threatened us that if these people win, they will burn our houses here and carry out bloodshed." https://t.co/W2sjgnjd8Q pic.twitter.com/cb7Lqlh6TK — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2026

Another woman who claimed she voted for Trinamool expressed shock that a leader of the same party targeted her. "We voted for Trinamool, yet they attacked us. We want him to be arrested. We need safety for women," she said.

Police Filed Complaint, Say 'Inquiry Underway'

At the clash, Abhishek, Additional SP, told PTI, "A complaint was received and inquiry is underway. I can't say more than that. Three people were arrested and further inquiry is being done."

He also said that the police will not let protesters block the national highway as repolling is currently underway in Diamond Harbour PD and if they block the national highway, it will be cut-off from Kolkata.

Repolling Underway In 15 Booths

The Election Commission reported that by 2 pm, voter turnout stood at 56.33 per cent in Magrahat Paschim and 54.9 per cent in Diamond Harbour, taking the overall turnout to 55.57 per cent.

Separately, fresh controversy erupted over alleged irregularities in strong rooms storing electronic voting machines (EVMs). The Trinamool Congress lodged a complaint against a returning officer, accusing unauthorised handling of postal ballots, while the BJP alleged that a strong room had been opened without permission, prompting an inquiry.