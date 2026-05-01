Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#PollofPollsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoNew Jeep Compact SUV For India Could Rival Creta With 1.5L Turbo

New Jeep Compact SUV For India Could Rival Creta With 1.5L Turbo

Jeep is working on a new India-focused compact SUV positioned below the Compass, likely to rival the Hyundai Creta with turbo petrol options and urban-focused design.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 01 May 2026 12:48 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jeep India plans new compact SUV below Compass model.
  • New SUV likely 4m+ Creta rival, urban focused.
  • Shares underpinnings with C3 Aircross, different design.

Jeep India is working on its all new product for India and one of the big new launches after many years. The new car could be an all new Jeep which would be below the Compass in India developed for the Indian market with similarities to the C3 Aircross. The new SUV could be a 4m plus Creta rival and would be positioned below the Compass while being the volume driver for India.

Positioning, Design and Powertrain

The new Creta rival could have styling cues similar to the Jeep Avenger with chunky Jeep inspired styling but within a compact silhouette. The new model would be more of an urban SUV while it remains to be seen if it would be as off-road centric as the Compass.


New Jeep Compact SUV For India Could Rival Creta With 1.5L Turbo

This new SUV while sharing the underpinnings from the C3 Aicross would be expected to have a completely different exterior as well as interior. The C3 Aircross turbo petrol can be used as the entry level engine while the 1.5l turbo which could power the Jeep Compass could also find its way here.


New Jeep Compact SUV For India Could Rival Creta With 1.5L Turbo

Launch Timeline and Importance

The all new model is crucial for Jeep in India since the new gen Compass won't make it here which has been revealed elsewhere globally. This new SUV will be sitting at the heart of the compact SUV segment which is already crowded with many players but the Jeep brand will help matters here while it would be positioned above the C3 Aircross for sure. Jeep has announced that it will launch an all new SUV by 2027.

Also Read : Can JSW Motors Challenge Toyota, Mahindra In India’s SUV Battle?

Before You Go

Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Jeep India planning to launch in the Indian market?

Jeep India is working on an all-new SUV positioned below the Compass, designed specifically for the Indian market.

What segment will the new Jeep SUV target?

The new SUV will compete in the compact SUV segment, aiming to rival models like the Creta and be a volume driver for Jeep in India.

When is the new Jeep SUV expected to launch in India?

Jeep has announced plans to launch this all-new SUV by 2027.

What kind of styling can be expected for the new Jeep SUV?

The SUV is expected to feature chunky, Jeep-inspired styling, similar to the Jeep Avenger, within a compact silhouette, leaning towards an urban SUV design.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read More
Published at : 01 May 2026 12:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Creta Jeep Jeep Compact Suv
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Auto
New Jeep Compact SUV For India Could Rival Creta With 1.5L Turbo
New Jeep Compact SUV For India Could Rival Creta With 1.5L Turbo
Auto
Tata Altroz Diesel Long-Term Review: Mileage, Reliability Tested
Tata Altroz Diesel Long-Term Review: Mileage, Reliability Tested
Auto
Maruti Suzuki Bets Big On Small Cars, SUVs, And EVs Amid Sales Boom
Maruti Suzuki Bets Big On Small Cars, SUVs, And EVs Amid Sales Boom
Auto
Honda City Facelift To Pack More Features, Launch Soon
Honda City Facelift To Pack More Features, Launch Soon
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Supreme Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Pawan Khera in Assam Case
Global Alert: US moves to deploy hypersonic Dark Eagle amid Iran tensions and Gulf escalation today
War Alert: US Military Pushes Hypersonic “Dark Eagle” Deployment Amid Iran Tensions in Middle East Plan
Kolkata Strong Room Night Drama: Protest Timeline, Security Tightened After TMC-BJP Clash
Bhabanipur Strong Room Row: BJP Agent Hits Back at TMC Claims, EC Clarifies Process
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Sadhguru Writes: What Gautama Buddha’s Path Really Teaches Us This Buddha Purnima
Opinion
Embed widget