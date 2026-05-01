New Jeep Compact SUV For India Could Rival Creta With 1.5L Turbo

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jeep India plans new compact SUV below Compass model.

New SUV likely 4m+ Creta rival, urban focused.

Shares underpinnings with C3 Aircross, different design.

Jeep India is working on its all new product for India and one of the big new launches after many years. The new car could be an all new Jeep which would be below the Compass in India developed for the Indian market with similarities to the C3 Aircross. The new SUV could be a 4m plus Creta rival and would be positioned below the Compass while being the volume driver for India.

Positioning, Design and Powertrain

The new Creta rival could have styling cues similar to the Jeep Avenger with chunky Jeep inspired styling but within a compact silhouette. The new model would be more of an urban SUV while it remains to be seen if it would be as off-road centric as the Compass.





This new SUV while sharing the underpinnings from the C3 Aicross would be expected to have a completely different exterior as well as interior. The C3 Aircross turbo petrol can be used as the entry level engine while the 1.5l turbo which could power the Jeep Compass could also find its way here.





Launch Timeline and Importance

The all new model is crucial for Jeep in India since the new gen Compass won't make it here which has been revealed elsewhere globally. This new SUV will be sitting at the heart of the compact SUV segment which is already crowded with many players but the Jeep brand will help matters here while it would be positioned above the C3 Aircross for sure. Jeep has announced that it will launch an all new SUV by 2027.

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