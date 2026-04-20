Maruti Baleno Facelift To Get 3 Cylinder Hybrid Powertrain?

Maruti Suzuki is working on a Baleno facelift but rather interestingly the car could get a 3 cylinder new petrol engine found in the Swift along with a hybrid powertrain. The engine in question is a new Z Series powertrain which made its debut in the Swift new generation while now this engine in the Baleno would be paired with a range extender hybrid powertrain as well. The range extender hybrid powertrain will mean driving with electric power as the engine is here as a generator only unlike other strong hybrids.

This will mean lower costs and that is crucial for the Baleno hybrid to gain traction in India. The range extender hybrid powertrain would mean lower running cost as well. Otherwise, this would be a facelift for the Baleno which means a new look front end with a revised bumper design, grille and new alloys too while the rear styling would be upgraded as well.

The new Baleno would also come with new interior features over the current model while space is most likely to remain the same. We expect the Baleno facelift to come this year. Maruti Suzuki will soon have a busy year ahead with multiple launches across different segments while the carmaker will also bring new SUVs while updating its hatchback range as well. The Baleno is a popular car and the facelift with this powertrain could be even more successful if priced well.