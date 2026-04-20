Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoMaruti Baleno Facelift To Get 3 Cylinder Hybrid Powertrain?

Maruti Baleno Facelift To Get 3 Cylinder Hybrid Powertrain?

Maruti Suzuki may give Baleno a facelift with a new 3-cylinder Z Series engine and range extender hybrid, promising lower costs and improved efficiency.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 12:14 AM (IST)

Maruti Suzuki is working on a Baleno facelift but rather interestingly the car could get a 3 cylinder new petrol engine found in the Swift along with a hybrid powertrain. The engine in question is a new Z Series powertrain which made its debut in the Swift new generation while now this engine in the Baleno would be paired with a range extender hybrid powertrain as well. The range extender hybrid powertrain will mean driving with electric power as the engine is here as a generator only unlike other strong hybrids.Maruti Baleno Facelift To Get 3 Cylinder Hybrid Powertrain?

This will mean lower costs and that is crucial for the Baleno hybrid to gain traction in India. The range extender hybrid powertrain would mean lower running cost as well. Otherwise, this would be a facelift for the Baleno which means a new look front end with a revised bumper design, grille and new alloys too while the rear styling would be upgraded as well.

The new Baleno would also come with new interior features over the current model while space is most likely to remain the same. We expect the Baleno facelift to come this year. Maruti Suzuki will soon have a busy year ahead with multiple launches across different segments while the carmaker will also bring new SUVs while updating its hatchback range as well. The Baleno is a popular car and the facelift with this powertrain could be even more successful if priced well. 

Related Video

Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read More
Published at : 20 Apr 2026 12:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Maruti Suzuki Auto News Baleno Facelift Hybrid Cars India Z Series Engine
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Auto
Maruti Baleno Facelift To Get 3 Cylinder Hybrid Powertrain?
Maruti Baleno Facelift To Get 3 Cylinder Hybrid Powertrain?
Auto
Tesla Will Unveil Model Y L 6-Seater On April 22 In India
Tesla Will Unveil Model Y L 6-Seater On April 22 In India
Auto
Maruti Suzuki Ignis: A Car Too Ahead For Its Time?
Maruti Suzuki Ignis: A Car Too Ahead For Its Time?
Auto
Why More Hybrid Car Launches Are Good For The Indian Auto Industry 
Why More Hybrid Car Launches Are Good For The Indian Auto Industry 
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP accuses INDIA bloc of blocking women empowerment reforms
Political Row: CM Yogi compares opposition behavior in Parliament to disruption and chaos
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav attacks Women’s Reservation Bill, calls it a “BJP conspiracy”
War Alert: Israeli Officials Warn of Possible Return to War Scenario
Breaking News: Three Possible Outcomes as Middle East Ceasefire Nears Deadline
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Has Invited 54 African Leaders
Opinion
Embed widget