Tesla Will Unveil Model Y L 6-Seater On April 22 In India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tesla India to launch Model Y L, a 6-seater SUV.

Model Y L offers increased length and longer wheelbase.

Luxurious interior features 19-speaker audio, premium seating.

Dual-motor setup provides enhanced power for Indian market.

Tesla will unveil its second product for India, which is the Tesla Model Y with a longer wheelbase. Called the Model Y L, this is a three-row, six-seater version of the five-seater Model Y. The Model Y L is also longer and has three rows, with an extra row of seats at the back. This model was first unveiled in China, while other markets have also received it recently.

Longer, More Premium and Feature-Rich

The Model Y L is much longer, with an increase of 186mm over the standard model. That also results in a longer wheelbase with more space. The range on offer for the Model Y L would be 680km, while the interior is tuned for more luxury. There is a dual-motor option only, which means the Model Y L will come with more power for the first time in India.





The interior would be more luxurious too, with a 19-speaker audio system, powered seats at the front with thigh extension, power adjustment for the second row, adaptive suspension and more. This would be a more premium product offering above the current Model Y and would be the flagship Tesla in India. Hence, prices would be more premium over the five-seater version.





Expect more details to be revealed when the car is unveiled in India on the 22nd of this month. With a more luxurious cabin and more space, the Model Y L could be an ideal option for luxury SUV buyers in India.