Tesla's second product for India will be the Tesla Model Y L, a longer wheelbase version of the Model Y. It is a three-row, six-seater SUV.
Tesla Will Unveil Model Y L 6-Seater On April 22 In India
Tesla Model Y L showcases its extended wheelbase and three-row seating configuration, aimed at offering more space and premium comfort for Indian luxury SUV buyers.
- Tesla India to launch Model Y L, a 6-seater SUV.
- Model Y L offers increased length and longer wheelbase.
- Luxurious interior features 19-speaker audio, premium seating.
- Dual-motor setup provides enhanced power for Indian market.
Tesla will unveil its second product for India, which is the Tesla Model Y with a longer wheelbase. Called the Model Y L, this is a three-row, six-seater version of the five-seater Model Y. The Model Y L is also longer and has three rows, with an extra row of seats at the back. This model was first unveiled in China, while other markets have also received it recently.
Longer, More Premium and Feature-Rich
The Model Y L is much longer, with an increase of 186mm over the standard model. That also results in a longer wheelbase with more space. The range on offer for the Model Y L would be 680km, while the interior is tuned for more luxury. There is a dual-motor option only, which means the Model Y L will come with more power for the first time in India.
The interior would be more luxurious too, with a 19-speaker audio system, powered seats at the front with thigh extension, power adjustment for the second row, adaptive suspension and more. This would be a more premium product offering above the current Model Y and would be the flagship Tesla in India. Hence, prices would be more premium over the five-seater version.
Expect more details to be revealed when the car is unveiled in India on the 22nd of this month. With a more luxurious cabin and more space, the Model Y L could be an ideal option for luxury SUV buyers in India.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is Tesla's second product for India?
How is the Model Y L different from the standard Model Y?
The Model Y L is longer by 186mm, features a longer wheelbase for more space, and includes a third row of seats. It also offers a more luxurious interior and higher power output.
What is the expected range of the Tesla Model Y L?
The Tesla Model Y L is expected to offer a range of 680km. This information is based on the specifications mentioned for the model.
What premium features will the Model Y L offer in India?
The Model Y L will boast a 19-speaker audio system, powered front seats with thigh extension, power-adjustable second-row seats, and adaptive suspension for a more luxurious experience.