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HomeAutoHonda ZR-V Confirmed For India Launch: Expected Pricing Details

Honda ZR-V Confirmed For India Launch: Expected Pricing Details

The new ZR-V will come with a hybrid powertrain with roughly around 180bhp while the more important figure is the range per full tank of the hybrid which will give near 1000km. 

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 01 May 2026 11:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Honda launches ZR-V hybrid SUV in India, May 22.
  • ZR-V SUV to rival Kodiaq, X1; hybrid powertrain promises 1000km range.
  • Premium features include panoramic sunroof, ADAS, Bose audio system.

Honda has confirmed that on 22nd May, the Japanese carmaker will launch the ZR-V SUV in India. The ZR-V would be brought to India via the CBU route while we will get the hybrid version. The ZR-V is on sale abroad in many markets and is a popular SUV while in India it will rival the likes of the Skoda Kodiaq, BMW X1 and the Volkswagen Tayron plus others. 

Honda ZR-V Features

The ZR-V is a premium 5 seater SUV and will come with features such as a panoramic sunroof, ADAS, 12 speaker Bose audio system, powered tailgate, leather heated steering wheel, LED lighting, electric front seats and more. 

The new ZR-V will come with a hybrid powertrain with roughly around 180bhp while the more important figure is the range per full tank of the hybrid which will give near 1000km. 


Honda ZR-V Confirmed For India Launch: Expected Pricing Details

The ZR-V would be a premium SUV which has close ties with the new Civic which is not sold in India. 


Honda ZR-V Confirmed For India Launch: Expected Pricing Details

The ZR-V being imported won't be cheap but Honda will use it as a halo model to bring back the carmaker in the premium segment where once it had cars like the Accord, CR-V and Civic. 


Honda ZR-V Confirmed For India Launch: Expected Pricing Details

The pricing we expected would be on the premium side but expect it to be priced around Rs 45 lakh starting and the top-end could be Rs 50 lakh. 

The ZR-V could be sold in limited numbers in India being a CBU while later we can see more products being sold from the Honda global range as well.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will the Honda ZR-V be launched in India?

Honda has confirmed that the ZR-V SUV will be launched in India on May 22nd.

What type of powertrain will the Honda ZR-V have in India?

The Honda ZR-V will come with a hybrid powertrain, offering approximately 180bhp and a range of nearly 1000km per full tank.

What are some of the key features of the Honda ZR-V?

The premium 5-seater SUV will feature a panoramic sunroof, ADAS, a 12-speaker Bose audio system, powered tailgate, and LED lighting.

How will the Honda ZR-V be priced in India?

The ZR-V is expected to be priced on the premium side, with starting prices around Rs 45 lakh and potentially reaching Rs 50 lakh for the top-end variant.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 01 May 2026 11:49 PM (IST)
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Honda Pricing Features Honda ZR-V India Launch
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