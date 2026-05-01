Honda ZR-V Confirmed For India Launch: Expected Pricing Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Honda launches ZR-V hybrid SUV in India, May 22.

ZR-V SUV to rival Kodiaq, X1; hybrid powertrain promises 1000km range.

Premium features include panoramic sunroof, ADAS, Bose audio system.

Honda has confirmed that on 22nd May, the Japanese carmaker will launch the ZR-V SUV in India. The ZR-V would be brought to India via the CBU route while we will get the hybrid version. The ZR-V is on sale abroad in many markets and is a popular SUV while in India it will rival the likes of the Skoda Kodiaq, BMW X1 and the Volkswagen Tayron plus others.

Honda ZR-V Features

The ZR-V is a premium 5 seater SUV and will come with features such as a panoramic sunroof, ADAS, 12 speaker Bose audio system, powered tailgate, leather heated steering wheel, LED lighting, electric front seats and more.

The new ZR-V will come with a hybrid powertrain with roughly around 180bhp while the more important figure is the range per full tank of the hybrid which will give near 1000km.





The ZR-V would be a premium SUV which has close ties with the new Civic which is not sold in India.





The ZR-V being imported won't be cheap but Honda will use it as a halo model to bring back the carmaker in the premium segment where once it had cars like the Accord, CR-V and Civic.





The pricing we expected would be on the premium side but expect it to be priced around Rs 45 lakh starting and the top-end could be Rs 50 lakh.

The ZR-V could be sold in limited numbers in India being a CBU while later we can see more products being sold from the Honda global range as well.