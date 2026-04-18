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HomeAutoMaruti Suzuki Ignis: A Car Too Ahead For Its Time?

Maruti Suzuki Ignis: A Car Too Ahead For Its Time?

Maruti Suzuki’s quirky Ignis, once positioned as a premium urban crossover, may soon be discontinued as the automaker shifts focus to newer, more competitive models in the small SUV space.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 18 Apr 2026 12:41 PM (IST)

Like the Ciaz, the Ignis nameplate could be soon discontinued while Maruti Suzuki is focussing on newer models across different segments. The Ignis has always been a quirky crossover which did not receive the same love as the Wagon R did.

The Ignis was never meant to be a mass market hatchback like the Wagon R though but a more premium crossover with boxy styling, more ground clearance plus a different interior. It had a more quality laden cabin and was not available with CNG too being a more premium hatchback.


Maruti Suzuki Ignis: A Car Too Ahead For Its Time?

However, it sort of got lost within the large product range that Maruti has particularly once the Baleno came in and took charge of the Nexa sales while later the Fronx further became even more popular. Despite getting a facelift, the Ignis sales while taking off initially slowed down due to the newer products from Maruti Suzuki. Hence, it was about time that the car would be discontinued while officially it has not been said so.

Why The Ignis Struggled To Stand Out

The Ignis originally came with a diesel as well as a petrol while later shifted to petrol only. The Ignis key strengths include the roomy cabin, compact design and funky interiors.



Maruti Suzuki Ignis: A Car Too Ahead For Its Time?

So why has the Ignis not been a hugely successful car like the Wagon R or the other siblings? The boxy styling was quirky and that was the prime reason while more cost conscious buyers took to the Wagon R while premium hatchback buyers preferred the Baleno for its more appealing styling.

What Lies Ahead For Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki is said to be working on a new range of small SUVs particularly targeting the Punch segment which will be the successor to this car.

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About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 18 Apr 2026 12:34 PM (IST)
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