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HomeElectionFrom MGR To Kamal: How Film Stars Fared In Their First Poll. Can Vijay Rewrite The Script?

From MGR To Kamal: How Film Stars Fared In Their First Poll. Can Vijay Rewrite The Script?

Tamil Nadu Film Stars Election Result: From MGR to Kamal, debut poll results of film stars vary widely. Can Vijay replicate past legends or emerge as a new power player?

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 02 May 2026 04:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Vijay's political debut gains attention ahead of Tamil Nadu elections.
  • Past cinema icons saw varied electoral success in Tamil Nadu.
  • MGR and NTR achieved landslide victories in their debuts.
  • Chiranjeevi, Vijayakanth had mid-level performances; others limited impact.

Tamil Nadu Film Stars Election Result: As counting day for the 2026 Assembly elections approaches, political attention in Tamil Nadu has turned sharply toward actor-turned-politician Vijay. With results for five regions, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, West Bengal, and Puducherry, set to be declared on May 4, the spotlight is firmly on whether Vijay can replicate the success of past cinema icons who entered politics. Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh have a long history of film stars transitioning into powerful political figures. But how have these celebrities performed in their electoral debut? A look at past numbers reveals a wide spectrum of outcomes.

MGR & NTR: Rare First-Time Landslide Winners

MG Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR, set a benchmark in 1977 when his party, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, stormed to power in its first electoral outing with 30.4% vote share. He went on to serve three terms as Chief Minister, cementing his legacy.

Similarly, in Andhra Pradesh, N. T. Rama Rao achieved an even more dramatic entry. His Telugu Desam Party secured a massive 46.2% vote share and 202 seats in its debut election, bringing him to power instantly.

ALSO READ: If Vijay Wins Majority In Tamil Nadu, What Will BJP Do? Nainar Nagendran Responds

Mid-Level Performances: Chiranjeevi, Vijayakanth

Not all stars replicated such sweeping victories. In 2009, Chiranjeevi launched the Praja Rajyam Party and secured 16.3% of the vote, winning 18 seats, an impressive but not decisive performance. He later merged his party with the Congress.

In Tamil Nadu, Vijayakanth made a notable debut in 2006 with his Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam, securing 8.5% vote share across all constituencies. Though he did not come to power, he emerged as a significant political force.

Limited Impact: Pawan Kalyan & Kamal Haasan

More recent entries have seen modest results. Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party managed 5.53% vote share in the 2019 elections, with only one seat victory.

In 2021, Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam secured 2.6% of votes in Tamil Nadu, reflecting the challenges new entrants face despite high visibility.

ALSO READ: West Bengal Election: TMC Moves SC Against EC Order On Vote Counting Staff After HC Setback

Vijay’s Moment Of Truth

Among all these examples, Vijay’s political debut stands out due to the scale of expectations. Exit polls have projected strong performance, with some suggesting he could secure a significant number of seats.

The key question now is whether Vijay can follow the path of MGR and NTR with a breakthrough victory, or emerge as a decisive player like Vijayakanth did in his early years. With counting set for May 4, Tamil Nadu is poised for a potentially historic verdict that could redefine the intersection of cinema and politics once again.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which past cinema icons have transitioned into politics in Tamil Nadu?

Notable film stars who entered politics include M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) and Vijayakanth. Both had significant electoral impacts in their political careers.

How did MGR and NTR perform in their first electoral outings?

MGR's party won power in its first election in 1977 with a 30.4% vote share. NTR's party achieved an even more dramatic entry, securing 46.2% of the vote and 202 seats in its debut.

What were the electoral results for Chiranjeevi and Vijayakanth's political parties?

Chiranjeevi's Praja Rajyam Party secured 16.3% of the vote and 18 seats in 2009. Vijayakanth's party gained 8.5% vote share in 2006, becoming a significant force.

How have more recent celebrity political entries like Pawan Kalyan and Kamal Haasan fared?

Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party won one seat with a 5.53% vote share in 2019. Kamal Haasan's party secured 2.6% of votes in Tamil Nadu in 2021.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 May 2026 04:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
MGR Pawan Kalyan Vijay Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Election Corner TN Election 2026
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