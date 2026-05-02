Notable film stars who entered politics include M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) and Vijayakanth. Both had significant electoral impacts in their political careers.
From MGR To Kamal: How Film Stars Fared In Their First Poll. Can Vijay Rewrite The Script?
Tamil Nadu Film Stars Election Result: From MGR to Kamal, debut poll results of film stars vary widely. Can Vijay replicate past legends or emerge as a new power player?
- Actor Vijay's political debut gains attention ahead of Tamil Nadu elections.
- Past cinema icons saw varied electoral success in Tamil Nadu.
- MGR and NTR achieved landslide victories in their debuts.
- Chiranjeevi, Vijayakanth had mid-level performances; others limited impact.
Tamil Nadu Film Stars Election Result: As counting day for the 2026 Assembly elections approaches, political attention in Tamil Nadu has turned sharply toward actor-turned-politician Vijay. With results for five regions, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, West Bengal, and Puducherry, set to be declared on May 4, the spotlight is firmly on whether Vijay can replicate the success of past cinema icons who entered politics. Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh have a long history of film stars transitioning into powerful political figures. But how have these celebrities performed in their electoral debut? A look at past numbers reveals a wide spectrum of outcomes.
MGR & NTR: Rare First-Time Landslide Winners
MG Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR, set a benchmark in 1977 when his party, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, stormed to power in its first electoral outing with 30.4% vote share. He went on to serve three terms as Chief Minister, cementing his legacy.
Similarly, in Andhra Pradesh, N. T. Rama Rao achieved an even more dramatic entry. His Telugu Desam Party secured a massive 46.2% vote share and 202 seats in its debut election, bringing him to power instantly.
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Mid-Level Performances: Chiranjeevi, Vijayakanth
Not all stars replicated such sweeping victories. In 2009, Chiranjeevi launched the Praja Rajyam Party and secured 16.3% of the vote, winning 18 seats, an impressive but not decisive performance. He later merged his party with the Congress.
In Tamil Nadu, Vijayakanth made a notable debut in 2006 with his Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam, securing 8.5% vote share across all constituencies. Though he did not come to power, he emerged as a significant political force.
Limited Impact: Pawan Kalyan & Kamal Haasan
More recent entries have seen modest results. Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party managed 5.53% vote share in the 2019 elections, with only one seat victory.
In 2021, Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam secured 2.6% of votes in Tamil Nadu, reflecting the challenges new entrants face despite high visibility.
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Vijay’s Moment Of Truth
Among all these examples, Vijay’s political debut stands out due to the scale of expectations. Exit polls have projected strong performance, with some suggesting he could secure a significant number of seats.
The key question now is whether Vijay can follow the path of MGR and NTR with a breakthrough victory, or emerge as a decisive player like Vijayakanth did in his early years. With counting set for May 4, Tamil Nadu is poised for a potentially historic verdict that could redefine the intersection of cinema and politics once again.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Which past cinema icons have transitioned into politics in Tamil Nadu?
How did MGR and NTR perform in their first electoral outings?
MGR's party won power in its first election in 1977 with a 30.4% vote share. NTR's party achieved an even more dramatic entry, securing 46.2% of the vote and 202 seats in its debut.
What were the electoral results for Chiranjeevi and Vijayakanth's political parties?
Chiranjeevi's Praja Rajyam Party secured 16.3% of the vote and 18 seats in 2009. Vijayakanth's party gained 8.5% vote share in 2006, becoming a significant force.
How have more recent celebrity political entries like Pawan Kalyan and Kamal Haasan fared?
Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party won one seat with a 5.53% vote share in 2019. Kamal Haasan's party secured 2.6% of votes in Tamil Nadu in 2021.