New Mini Countryman C Is Cheaper By 18 Lakh!

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mini Countryman C launched at Rs 47.5 lakh.

This variant is significantly cheaper, increasing brand accessibility.

It features premium tech, ADAS, and 5-star NCAP.

Mini has been a niche lifestyle automobile brand in India but now it is changing gears as under BMW Group it has launched the Countryman C at Rs 47.5 lakh.

That's a whopping Rs 18.65 lakh cheaper than the fully imported JCW variant.

Features

Sharing it's platform with the BMW X1, the Countryman C has a 1.5l turbo petrol and comes in front wheel drive form.

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Despite priced at Rs 47.5 lakh, the Countryman C isn't short on features with a 360 degree camera, panoramic sunroof, electric front seats with massage and a heads up display along with a 12 speaker audio system.





It also gets ADAS features. Standard with a 7 speed dual clutch unit, the Countryman C has an official claimed mileage of 15.92kpl.

In terms of safety it has a 5 star NCAP rating too.

What Does This Mean?

This launch means that the Countryman C is now more accessible while making the Mini brand more appealing to a wider segment of buyers.





The Mini Countryman C is more affordable than rivals and brings down the price for Mini cars vastly.

Coming in five colours, the Mini Countryman C isn't under equipped and comes with a more powerful petrol engine than the X1 petrol.





Mini hopes to increase its sales in India with this new Countryman C variant which competes with other entry level luxury SUVs.

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