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HomeAutoNew Mini Countryman C Is Cheaper By 18 Lakh!

New Mini Countryman C Is Cheaper By 18 Lakh!

Sharing it's platform with the BMW X1, the Countryman C has a 1.5l turbo petrol and comes in front wheel drive form. 

Reported By : Somnath Chatterjee | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 07:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mini Countryman C launched at Rs 47.5 lakh.
  • This variant is significantly cheaper, increasing brand accessibility.
  • It features premium tech, ADAS, and 5-star NCAP.

Mini has been a niche lifestyle automobile brand in India but now it is changing gears as under BMW Group it has launched the Countryman C at Rs 47.5 lakh. 

That's a whopping Rs 18.65 lakh cheaper than the fully imported JCW variant. 

Features

Sharing it's platform with the BMW X1, the Countryman C has a 1.5l turbo petrol and comes in front wheel drive form. 

ALSO READ: New Hyundai Creta Looks Much Larger Than The Current SUV In Latest Spy Shots

Despite priced at Rs 47.5 lakh, the Countryman C isn't short on features with a 360 degree camera, panoramic sunroof, electric front seats with massage and a heads up display along with a 12 speaker audio system. 


New Mini Countryman C Is Cheaper By 18 Lakh!

It also gets ADAS features. Standard with a 7 speed dual clutch unit, the Countryman C has an official claimed mileage of 15.92kpl. 

In terms of safety it has a 5 star NCAP rating too. 

What Does This Mean?

This launch means that the Countryman C is now more accessible while making the Mini brand more appealing to a wider segment of buyers. 


New Mini Countryman C Is Cheaper By 18 Lakh!

The Mini Countryman C is more affordable than rivals and brings down the price for Mini cars vastly. 

Coming in five colours, the Mini Countryman C isn't under equipped and comes with a more powerful petrol engine than the X1 petrol. 


New Mini Countryman C Is Cheaper By 18 Lakh!

Mini hopes to increase its sales in India with this new Countryman C variant which competes with other entry level luxury SUVs. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive: New Toyota Hilux 2026 First Drive Review - Tougher, Smarter, Better

Before You Go

Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the launch price of the Mini Countryman C?

The Mini Countryman C is launched at Rs 47.5 lakh. This makes it significantly cheaper than the fully imported JCW variant.

What key features does the Mini Countryman C offer?

It includes a 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, electric front seats with massage, and a heads-up display. It also has a 12-speaker audio system and ADAS features.

What is the safety rating of the Mini Countryman C?

The Mini Countryman C has a 5-star NCAP safety rating.

How does the Countryman C's launch impact Mini's market in India?

The launch makes the Mini brand more accessible and appealing to a wider segment. It brings down the price for Mini cars, making them more affordable than rivals.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 17 Jun 2026 07:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
New Prices New Mini Countryman C Mini Countryman C Cheaper
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