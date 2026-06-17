The Mini Countryman C is launched at Rs 47.5 lakh. This makes it significantly cheaper than the fully imported JCW variant.
New Mini Countryman C Is Cheaper By 18 Lakh!
Sharing it's platform with the BMW X1, the Countryman C has a 1.5l turbo petrol and comes in front wheel drive form.
- Mini Countryman C launched at Rs 47.5 lakh.
- This variant is significantly cheaper, increasing brand accessibility.
- It features premium tech, ADAS, and 5-star NCAP.
Mini has been a niche lifestyle automobile brand in India but now it is changing gears as under BMW Group it has launched the Countryman C at Rs 47.5 lakh.
That's a whopping Rs 18.65 lakh cheaper than the fully imported JCW variant.
Features
Sharing it's platform with the BMW X1, the Countryman C has a 1.5l turbo petrol and comes in front wheel drive form.
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Despite priced at Rs 47.5 lakh, the Countryman C isn't short on features with a 360 degree camera, panoramic sunroof, electric front seats with massage and a heads up display along with a 12 speaker audio system.
It also gets ADAS features. Standard with a 7 speed dual clutch unit, the Countryman C has an official claimed mileage of 15.92kpl.
In terms of safety it has a 5 star NCAP rating too.
What Does This Mean?
This launch means that the Countryman C is now more accessible while making the Mini brand more appealing to a wider segment of buyers.
The Mini Countryman C is more affordable than rivals and brings down the price for Mini cars vastly.
Coming in five colours, the Mini Countryman C isn't under equipped and comes with a more powerful petrol engine than the X1 petrol.
Mini hopes to increase its sales in India with this new Countryman C variant which competes with other entry level luxury SUVs.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the launch price of the Mini Countryman C?
What key features does the Mini Countryman C offer?
It includes a 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, electric front seats with massage, and a heads-up display. It also has a 12-speaker audio system and ADAS features.
What is the safety rating of the Mini Countryman C?
The Mini Countryman C has a 5-star NCAP safety rating.
How does the Countryman C's launch impact Mini's market in India?
The launch makes the Mini brand more accessible and appealing to a wider segment. It brings down the price for Mini cars, making them more affordable than rivals.