The new Creta will share its platform with the Kia Seltos, using the K3 platform. This platform is expected to bring better safety and ride quality.
New Hyundai Creta Looks Much Larger Than The Current SUV In Latest Spy Shots
The next-generation Hyundai Creta has been spotted testing alongside the current model, revealing a noticeably larger footprint.
- Next-gen Creta spied; new K3 platform improves safety.
- New platform promises increased space, ride quality, handling.
- It will feature advanced tech, luxury, and boxy design.
The upcoming new generation Hyundai Creta has been spied and seen here against the current one shows the difference in size. The all new generation Creta will share it's platform with the new Kia Seltos which means that it will be underpinned via the K3 platform.
This new platform will mean better safety, more space thanks to a longer wheelbase plus better ride quality. The all new Creta due next year would be bigger in size as well with an increase in length and also a longer wheelbase.
More Space, Technology and Safety
The new Creta would also be technically advanced and have more tech than the current Creta. More features would be seen in the new Creta and it will become more luxurious than the current one.
The new platform will also mean a 5 star safety rating for the Creta new generation as well as improved ride quality plus handling. The new generation Creta will also adopt a new look with a completely different design language with a boxy styling theme.
A Bigger and More Premium Creta
The new generation Creta will become more premium and would be bigger in size being similar to the Seltos. The current Creta is still the best selling 4m plus SUV in its segment despite being older than the newer crop of cars along with outselling all SUVs.
The new Creta is expected to start from the old Creta left off. Before the new Creta, Hyundai will also launch two new products before that and the Creta is slotted for a launch possibly next year.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What platform will the new-generation Hyundai Creta utilize?
What are the advantages of the new K3 platform for the Creta?
The K3 platform will lead to better safety, more space due to a longer wheelbase, and improved ride quality. It's also expected to achieve a 5-star safety rating.
How will the new Creta's size and design differ from the current model?
The new generation Creta will be bigger in size with increased length and a longer wheelbase, similar to the Seltos. It will also feature a new, boxy styling theme.
When is the new-generation Creta expected to launch?
The new Creta is slotted for a launch possibly next year. Hyundai plans to release two other new products before its arrival.