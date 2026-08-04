India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsAutoHyundai Bayon SUV Confirmed: New Victoris-Rivalling CNG SUV To Boost Market Share

Hyundai Bayon SUV Confirmed: New Victoris-Rivalling CNG SUV To Boost Market Share

The upcoming Hyundai Bayon will slot between the Venue and Creta, with petrol and likely CNG powertrain options, as Hyundai looks to expand its share in the compact SUV market.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 04 Aug 2026 11:06 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hyundai Bayon SUV positioned between Creta and Venue models.
  • Petrol, CNG powertrains expected, rivalling Maruti Suzuki Vitara.
  • Hyundai Bayon SUV launch expected this festive season.

Hyundai will launch its new SUV that will be placed below the Creta and it will be called the Bayon. The Bayon would be a rival to the Maruti Suzuki Victoris while coming with a CNG powertrain most probably along with a petrol engine.

The Bayon would be bigger than the Venue but smaller than the Creta or roughly the same size. The new Bayon will also plug a gap in the Hyundai range where more SUVs are needed with rising customer demand.

The Bayon unlike the Creta won't be available with a diesel most probably while it could come with either a petrol powertrain plus a CNG version. Above 4m, the Bayon will have a sleek look and will get the latest infotainment system as seen on the Hyundai Venue new generation too.


Hyundai Bayon SUV Confirmed: New Victoris-Rivalling CNG SUV To Boost Market Share

Positioning, Features and Launch Timeline

The Venue is the latest Hyundai and the Bayon will get the same new style key plus the latest updates. The Bayon will increase the SUV market share and will increase sales for Hyundai as a whole with the compact 4m plus segment seeing more growth.

The Bayon will form a crucial link between the Creta and the Venue. The Bayon will be launched towards the festive season and will be one of the big launches this year ahead of the launch for its sub 4m EV which is also developed for India.

With a CVT automatic for the petrol and the CNG which would be expected to get an underbody design, the Bayon could turn out to be a hit being aimed at the growing CNG compact SUV market share.

Expect the new Bayon to come soon and give buyers in this space another option while being a very important launch for Hyundai.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the name of Hyundai's new SUV?

Hyundai will launch a new SUV, positioned below the Creta, which will be called the Bayon. It aims to fill a gap in their current SUV range.

What powertrain options will the Hyundai Bayon offer?

The Hyundai Bayon is expected to come with a petrol engine and most probably a CNG powertrain. It will not be available with a diesel option.

When is the Hyundai Bayon expected to launch?

The Bayon is scheduled to be launched towards the festive season. It is considered one of Hyundai's big launches for the current year.

How will the Hyundai Bayon be positioned in their SUV lineup?

The Bayon will be positioned below the Creta and will be bigger than the Venue. It will form a crucial link between these two existing models.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read More
Published at : 04 Aug 2026 10:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hyundai Creta Hyundai Bayon Suv Bayon Suv
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Auto
Hyundai Bayon SUV Confirmed: New Victoris-Rivalling CNG SUV To Boost Market Share
Hyundai Bayon SUV Confirmed: New Victoris-Rivalling CNG SUV To Boost Market Share
Auto
Why Maruti Suzuki Victoris Is Our 2026 Car Of The Year
Why Maruti Suzuki Victoris Is Our 2026 Car Of The Year
Auto
Volkswagen Golf GTI, Audi RSQ8, MG Cyberster Win Top Performance Honours At ABP Live Auto Awards 2026
ABP Live Auto Awards 2026: Volkswagen Golf GTI, Audi RSQ8, MG Cyberster Named Best Performance Cars
Auto
Facelift Suzuki XL7 Could Mean Maruti XL6 Update Coming Soon
Facelift Suzuki XL7 Could Mean Maruti XL6 Update Coming Soon
Advertisement

Videos

BIG COUNTING: Prashant Kishor Extends Lead in Bankipur Bypoll After Seventh Round
BIG ELECTION UPDATE: Prashant Kishor Supporters Celebrate as Bankipur Lead Crosses 5000 Votes
ELECTION UPDATE: Congress Leads Datia Bypoll, Prashant Kishor Extends Bankipur Advantage
COURT UPDATE: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Acquitted in Sexual Harassment Case by Delhi Court
Election Update: Congress Takes Lead in Datia, BJP Faces Setback in Bypoll Battle
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget