Hyundai Bayon SUV Confirmed: New Victoris-Rivalling CNG SUV To Boost Market Share

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hyundai Bayon SUV positioned between Creta and Venue models.

Petrol, CNG powertrains expected, rivalling Maruti Suzuki Vitara.

Hyundai Bayon SUV launch expected this festive season.

Hyundai will launch its new SUV that will be placed below the Creta and it will be called the Bayon. The Bayon would be a rival to the Maruti Suzuki Victoris while coming with a CNG powertrain most probably along with a petrol engine.

The Bayon would be bigger than the Venue but smaller than the Creta or roughly the same size. The new Bayon will also plug a gap in the Hyundai range where more SUVs are needed with rising customer demand.

The Bayon unlike the Creta won't be available with a diesel most probably while it could come with either a petrol powertrain plus a CNG version. Above 4m, the Bayon will have a sleek look and will get the latest infotainment system as seen on the Hyundai Venue new generation too.





Positioning, Features and Launch Timeline

The Venue is the latest Hyundai and the Bayon will get the same new style key plus the latest updates. The Bayon will increase the SUV market share and will increase sales for Hyundai as a whole with the compact 4m plus segment seeing more growth.

The Bayon will form a crucial link between the Creta and the Venue. The Bayon will be launched towards the festive season and will be one of the big launches this year ahead of the launch for its sub 4m EV which is also developed for India.

With a CVT automatic for the petrol and the CNG which would be expected to get an underbody design, the Bayon could turn out to be a hit being aimed at the growing CNG compact SUV market share.

Expect the new Bayon to come soon and give buyers in this space another option while being a very important launch for Hyundai.