Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ABP Live Awards honor three top performance vehicles this year.

Volkswagen Golf GTI secured Performance Car of the Year award.

Audi RSQ8 set new benchmark, winning Performance SUV award.

There are no dearth of performance cars for the Indian auto enthusiast but only a few stand out. At the ABP Live Auto Awards, there were three such cars that walked away with the performance car laurels.

The sudden influx of performance cars is seen with the changing Indian car buyer and a taste for luxury mixed with performance. This trend has meant that carmakers are now bringing in more niche cars from their portfolio while also selling them quicker than anticipated.

Golf GTI Takes Top Honours

The Golf GTI from Volkswagen is our Performance Car of the Year and it impressed all of our judges including me with its keen handling and sharp focus. The Golf GTI has sold out but we will get another set of cars this year too.

Audi RSQ8 Sets the SUV Benchmark

The big Audi RSQ8 also wowed us all with its thunderous performance but also being laced with a crisp handling balance which is shocking for a vehicle of this size. The RSQ8 is our Performance SUV being the new benchmark in this class.







Cyberster Leads the EV Performance Charge

Lastly we did not forget EVs but within the performance spectrum they are even more desirable than ever with scintillating performance yet without the cost involved in terms of being an EV.

The rakish Cyberster impressed judges including me for its performance, value and how it translates EV performance into a genuine sports car experience.

Going forward it seems the Indian auto enthusiast is in for an interesting time ahead with more such cars coming in and expanding the performance car genre while growing from being just a niche to a substantial part of the luxury segment.

Congratulations to all of the winners!