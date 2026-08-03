The Volkswagen Golf GTI was named the Performance Car of the Year. Judges were impressed by its keen handling and sharp focus, though it has sold out, more units are expected this year.
Volkswagen Golf GTI, Audi RSQ8, MG Cyberster Win Top Performance Honours At ABP Live Auto Awards 2026
Volkswagen Golf GTI, Audi RSQ8 and MG Cyberster were honoured with the top performance awards at the ABP Live Auto Awards 2026.
- ABP Live Awards honor three top performance vehicles this year.
- Volkswagen Golf GTI secured Performance Car of the Year award.
- Audi RSQ8 set new benchmark, winning Performance SUV award.
There are no dearth of performance cars for the Indian auto enthusiast but only a few stand out. At the ABP Live Auto Awards, there were three such cars that walked away with the performance car laurels.
The sudden influx of performance cars is seen with the changing Indian car buyer and a taste for luxury mixed with performance. This trend has meant that carmakers are now bringing in more niche cars from their portfolio while also selling them quicker than anticipated.
Golf GTI Takes Top Honours
The Golf GTI from Volkswagen is our Performance Car of the Year and it impressed all of our judges including me with its keen handling and sharp focus. The Golf GTI has sold out but we will get another set of cars this year too.
Audi RSQ8 Sets the SUV Benchmark
The big Audi RSQ8 also wowed us all with its thunderous performance but also being laced with a crisp handling balance which is shocking for a vehicle of this size. The RSQ8 is our Performance SUV being the new benchmark in this class.
Cyberster Leads the EV Performance Charge
Lastly we did not forget EVs but within the performance spectrum they are even more desirable than ever with scintillating performance yet without the cost involved in terms of being an EV.
The rakish Cyberster impressed judges including me for its performance, value and how it translates EV performance into a genuine sports car experience.
Going forward it seems the Indian auto enthusiast is in for an interesting time ahead with more such cars coming in and expanding the performance car genre while growing from being just a niche to a substantial part of the luxury segment.
Congratulations to all of the winners!
Frequently Asked Questions
What award did the Volkswagen Golf GTI receive at the ABP Live Auto Awards?
What made the Audi RSQ8 stand out as a Performance SUV?
The Audi RSQ8 won the Performance SUV award, setting a new benchmark. It was lauded for its thunderous performance combined with a surprisingly crisp handling balance for its size.
How did the Cyberster contribute to the EV performance segment?
The Cyberster impressed judges with its performance, value, and ability to translate EV capabilities into a genuine sports car experience. It leads the EV performance charge in desirability.