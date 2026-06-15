Exclusive: New Toyota Hilux 2026 First Drive Review - Tougher, Smarter, Better

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 2026 Hilux keeps robust frame, gains electric power steering.

Massive cabin upgrade brings modern design and advanced features.

Driving improves with better refinement, comfort, and steering.

The Hilux needs no introduction globally where it is much more popular than the Fortuner while in India it is the opposite. However, the Hilux has managed to single handedly keep the pickup segment running in India along with the outdated Isuzu V-Cross as well.

It is one of the toughest cars in the world and wont break even if you tried to. More importantly the Hilux shows what the new Fortuner would be like along with the direction of this duo.

Unlike the Innova Hycross, underneath there is no radical change with the 2026 new generation Hilux. It still retains its body on frame design but with several changes along with including electric power steering for the first time.





Having had a short drive, that is the biggest change you will immediately see. The steering is lighter and makes driving at low speeds easier while not being vague. Yet, the steering is not lifeless too and has a good amount of feedback.

The Hilux is still tough and simple but now is a lot more modern. It looks superb though and much more premium now with a sleek headlamp design notably taken from a Lexus it seems! The dimensions remain huge for the double cab variant but we feel it looks more butch now.





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Cabin Gets a Massive Upgrade

Inside, it's a shocker with a massive quality jump and looks modern. The current Hilux is old and lacks features but all that is changed with a new look cabin which is better in quality but keeps its tough roots intact.

There is a larger screen but you also get proper chunky buttons. There is more to offer now in terms of features and space too with wireless charging, ventilated seats, 360 degree camera, ADAS and much more.

Compared to the current Hilux, the new one feels like a massive step-up. The distinct diesel clatter is also toned down and it is like a completely different car at low speeds in terms of refinement and ride.





Premium Appeal Without Losing Its Character

Yes, the bounciness remains but it is much more comfy than the old Hilux and feels easier to drive even though from behind the wheel, the rising bonnet line makes it feel larger.

A short drive has shown that the new Hilux is much more premium and yet retains its core essence. While carrying a premium, we feel the premium looks and new interior will further push the Hilux as a lifestyle car while gaining more buyers.