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English NewsAutoWhy Maruti Suzuki Victoris Is Our 2026 Car Of The Year

Why Maruti Suzuki Victoris Is Our 2026 Car Of The Year

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris won the 2026 ABP Live Auto Award for its versatile powertrains, practicality and broad appeal to buyers.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 03 Aug 2026 09:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Victoris offers unique CNG and strong hybrid powertrain options.
  • Its diverse powertrains helped clinch the 2026 ABP Live Auto Award.
  • The Victoris is a best-seller, with CNG comprising 50% bookings.

In 2026, a new car can't be merely good and similarly you can't just have a single powertrain. With changing buyer mindset and preferences, multiple options covering greener alternatives to conventional petrol cars are the need of the hour. Hence, the Maruti Suzuki Victoris is the only one in its class to offer a CNG powertrain as well as a strong hybrid option. 

These greener alternatives to conventional options give the buyers a choice and that's important in today's cut throat competition.

The Victoris isn't without rivals and has a long list of them but it's varied powertrain mix, breadth of abilities and it's 'fit for purpose' demeanor impressed judges including me to clinch the top prize at the 2026 ABP Live Auto Awards.

Launched last year, the Victoris is now amongst the best selling cars in its class and the CNG version especially has 50 percent bookings with its underbody arrangement further saving boot space. 

+++++++

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris combines bold styling with everyday practicality.
The Maruti Suzuki Victoris combines bold styling with everyday practicality.

 

The Victoris offers multiple powertrain options, including hybrid and CNG.
The Victoris offers multiple powertrain options, including hybrid and CNG.

 

The Victoris cabin blends modern technology with comfort and practicality.
The Victoris cabin blends modern technology with comfort and practicality.

Beyond EVs, car buyers looking to save fuel costs and opt for a greener solution are looking at CNG cars and that's where the Victoris fits in. 

Further, we were impressed with the AWD version and it's capability over tougher terrain plus the interior which offers a balance of features and practicality including the powered tailgate release feature.

The Victoris then offers a myriad set of talents and it's versatility along with meeting the changing buyers expectations is what also enabled it to get the top honours.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 03 Aug 2026 09:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maruti Suzuki Hybrid Cars Victoris ABP Live Auto Awards 2026
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