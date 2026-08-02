India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsAutoFacelift Suzuki XL7 Could Mean Maruti XL6 Update Coming Soon

Facelift Suzuki XL7 Could Mean Maruti XL6 Update Coming Soon

Suzuki has unveiled the updated XL7 in Indonesia, previewing the next Maruti XL6 for India. It gets bolder styling, feature upgrades and could launch next year with the updated CNG option.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 02 Aug 2026 05:45 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Suzuki's Indonesian XL7 unveils hint at upcoming Maruti XL6.
  • Bolder, SUV-inspired exterior design features and upgraded cabin amenities.
  • No mechanical changes expected; Indian XL6 launch likely next year.

Suzuki has unveiled the updated XL7 in Indonesia, and the model could offer a strong indication of what Indian buyers can expect from the next-generation Maruti Suzuki XL6. While the XL7 name is used in several international markets, the MPV is sold as the XL6 in India and serves as the more premium, crossover-inspired sibling of the Ertiga.

The latest update focuses primarily on design and features rather than mechanical changes, giving the MPV a more rugged SUV-inspired identity.

Sharper SUV-Inspired Exterior Design

The biggest change on the updated XL7 is at the front. Suzuki has redesigned the fascia with a much bolder and more upright appearance, giving the MPV a stronger road presence.

The front now gets a larger gloss-black grille with a vertical slat design, replacing the existing unit with a more aggressive look. The revised headlamps complement the new grille, while the extensive use of black elements lends the XL7 a tougher and more premium stance. The redesigned grille significantly transforms the appearance of the vehicle, making it look more SUV-like than before.


Facelift Suzuki XL7 Could Mean Maruti XL6 Update Coming Soon

From the side, the silhouette remains largely unchanged, although the addition of black alloy wheels enhances the sporty contrast and complements the crossover styling. At the rear, the changes are minimal, with only subtle styling revisions to distinguish the facelift from the outgoing model.

Cabin Gets Feature Upgrades

Inside, the overall cabin layout remains familiar, but Suzuki has introduced a few important updates. The interior receives revised trim finishes along with a newer infotainment system, bringing the cabin more in line with the brand's latest offerings.

When the updated XL6 eventually arrives in India, it is expected to feature a larger touchscreen infotainment system along with an improved 360-degree camera display. The all-black interior theme is likely to be retained, preserving the premium appeal that differentiates the XL6 from the Ertiga.

As this is expected to be a mid-life facelift rather than an all-new generation model, passenger space and practicality are unlikely to change.


Facelift Suzuki XL7 Could Mean Maruti XL6 Update Coming Soon

No Mechanical Changes Expected

Mechanically, the updated model is expected to remain unchanged. The XL6 is likely to continue with the same petrol engine currently on sale, with no major changes expected to the powertrain.

However, Maruti Suzuki could introduce the latest updated CNG version of the XL6, which would broaden its appeal among buyers looking for lower running costs and could further boost sales.

India Launch Likely Next Year

Although Suzuki has introduced the model as the XL7 in Indonesia, the Indian version is expected to continue carrying the XL6 nameplate.

With refreshed styling, additional features and potential equipment upgrades, the updated XL6 is also expected to witness a modest price increase. Based on the latest international reveal, the facelifted XL6 is likely to make its India debut sometime next year.

Frequently Asked Questions

What will the updated Suzuki XL7 be called in India, and when is it expected to launch?

In India, the updated model is expected to retain the XL6 nameplate. It is likely to make its debut in India sometime next year.

What are the key exterior design updates for the new XL7/XL6?

The exterior gets a bolder, more upright front with a larger gloss-black grille and revised headlamps. Extensive black elements and black alloy wheels contribute to a tougher, more SUV-like appearance.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read More
Published at : 02 Aug 2026 05:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indonesia Auto News Suzuki XL7 Suzuki XL 6
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Auto
Facelift Suzuki XL7 Could Mean Maruti XL6 Update Coming Soon
Facelift Suzuki XL7 Could Mean Maruti XL6 Update Coming Soon
Auto
New Toyota Hilux Review: Raw But Still Civilized
New Toyota Hilux Review: Raw But Still Civilized
Auto
ABP Network Auto Awards 2026: Maruti Suzuki Victoris Named Car Of The Year, Tata Sierra Wins Design Honour
ABP Network Auto Awards 2026: Maruti Suzuki Victoris Named Car Of The Year
Auto
ABP Network Auto Awards 2026: VinFast, Tesla Lead EV Honours
ABP Network Auto Awards 2026: VinFast, Tesla Lead EV Honours
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: UP Monsoon Session Begins Tomorrow, Opposition Plans Attack on Yogi Govt Over Key Issues
Breaking News: PM Modi Launches Anti-Drug Campaign, Calls Youth Power Key to Developed India Mission
Breaking News: PoK Unrest Escalates as Protests Spread Across Pakistan Amid Political Crisis
Breaking News: Congress-SP Alliance Mystery Deepens as Akhilesh-Rahul UP Poll Tie-Up Faces Doubts
National News: PM Modi Launches Nationwide Nasha Mukt Yuva Campaign to Empower Youth for Viksit Bharat
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget