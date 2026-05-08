Hyundai plans to introduce two new nameplates by FY 2026-27: its first localized EV SUV and another midsize SUV.
New Hyundai EV SUV Localised For India Debut In 2027
The localised EV SUV would be based on the E-GMP electric platform and will be the most affordable electric Hyundai car.
- Hyundai launching affordable EV SUV by FY 2026-27.
- New EV SUV to rival Tata Punch EV.
- Hyundai also plans a new midsize SUV.
Hyundai will add two new nameplates in its product range by FY 2026-27 with the launch of its first localised EV SUV and another midsize SUV.
The localised EV SUV would be based on the E-GMP electric platform and will be the most affordable electric Hyundai car.
It will be slotted below the Creta EV and will be a rival to the Punch EV.
Features
It is a boxy SUV and it will likely be positioned between the Venue and the Creta.
Expect 42 and 49kwh battery pack which would be NMC as well with a single motor configuration.
The styling would be futuristic and would be spacious for its size as well. There will be pixel design elements as well and the interiors would be similar to the new Venue.
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Funky alloy wheels and flush door handles are expected to be there too on the car.
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The first EV would be a major important addition to the range and it will expand the electric market share in India with a volume based product.
We also expect aggressive pricing while the other product is expected to be a midsize SUV above the Alcazar.
The small EV SUV would be a Punch/Nexon rival of sorts and it has been seen testing on Indian roads.
Range for the EV is expected to be around 400-500 km per charge. Hyundai it seems to be charging up to launch its first and most affordable EV in India.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What new models will Hyundai launch by FY 2026-27?
What is significant about Hyundai's upcoming localized EV SUV?
This EV SUV will be based on the E-GMP platform and is expected to be Hyundai's most affordable electric car in India, rivaling the Punch EV.
What is the expected range of the new Hyundai EV SUV?
The new EV SUV is anticipated to offer a range of approximately 400-500 km per charge.
Where will the new Hyundai EV SUV be positioned in the market?
The boxy EV SUV will likely be positioned between the Venue and the Creta, and will be a rival to the Tata Punch EV.